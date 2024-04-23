Two Chinese fugitives nabbed in Cebu and Paranaque

The two wanted Chinese men nabbed by BI in Cebu and Paranaque.

TWO Chinese fugitives are set to be deported after they were arrested recently in Cebu and Paranaque by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the two as Zhu Yuanjiang, 25 and Ma Mingjie, 51.

They were arrested last week in separate operations conducted by the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy and are now both detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation.

Tansingco said that Zhu was arrested April 17 in Bgy, Umapad, Mandaue City while Ma was apprehended two days later at his residence in a subdivision in Paranaque City.

Zhu’s arrest was pursuant to a warrant of deportation issued by the BI board of commissioners when it ordered his expulsion from the country last year. He was ordered deported for overstaying and after investigation by the BI revealed he had worked in the country without a permit.

It was learned that Zhu previously worked in Xinchuang Network Technology Inc., an online gaming hub in Pasay City that was raided by the local authorities in June last year for alleged engagement in various criminal activities such as human trafficking and cyber fraud.

Ma, on the other hand, was arrested for being a wanted fugitive from justice in China where he is wanted for contract fraud.

A warrant for his arrest was reportedly issued by the Jiangbei district sub-bureau of the Public Security Bureau in Chongqing, China on Dec. 6, 2017.

Tansingco said Chinese authorities alleged that Ma and his cohorts deliberately tampered bank accounts and account names of a point of sale (POS) machine merchant, which resulted in the unauthorized transfer of over 58 million yuan, or more than US$8 million from China Minsheng Banking Corporation to his altered bank account.