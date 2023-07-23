Two chinese fugitives with Interpol ‘hit’ barred from entry at NAIA

305 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO Chinese fugitives were barred entery at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) found them with Interpol ‘hit.’

Border Control and Intelligence Unit Head Dennis Alcedo, in a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, detailed the interception of Yang Ke, 32, after arriving from Bangkok last July 20.

Yang was found to be in the Interpol database for alleged membership in a criminal organization in China and he was said to be the head of a gambling game development department, which profited more than 2 million CNY or Chinese Yuan.

The case was immediately coordinated with Chinese police representatives in Manila, who arranged for Yang’s return to China the following day.

The BCIU also reported the exclusion of Tang Wenjie, 26, after arriving from Hong Kong last July 22 and found to be in the Interpol Blue Notice for fraud. Tang was denied entry and was sent back to his port of origin.

Records show that the Changle Public Security Bureau of Weifang City issued a detention warrant against Tang and he was said to be involved in fraud amounting to 5 million CNY by luring investors for a gambling site.

Tansingco said BI‘s port personnel ensure that these foreign fugitives are not able to enter or stay in our country and the bureau’s centralized database allows them to be intercepted upon entry in the country.