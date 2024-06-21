Two DOST Region 02 Women Earn Certification as CagVal RPGRPs

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 02 is proud to announce that two of its empowered women, Ms. Aileen Gonzales and Ms. Rowena A. Guzman, are part of the historic first batch of the Regional Pool of Gender and Development Resource Persons (RPGRPs) for Cagayan Valley.

Ms. Gonzales and Ms. Guzman, both Science Research Specialists II, dedicated themselves to rigorous training sessions and workshops conducted by the Regional Gender and Development Committee (RGADC) since September 2023. Their perseverance culminated in their certification as RPGRPs during a ceremony held last June 4, 2024, at Batanes State College.

This certification allows Ms. Gonzales, Ms. Guzman, and the six other certified RPGRPs to conduct Gender and Development (GAD) training across Cagayan Valley. Their expertise will be instrumental in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment throughout the region.

The RGADC, the regional counterpart of the National Gender and Development Resource Program (NGRP), is a committee in the Philippines that works on gender equality and women’s empowerment. It serves to: Coordinate gender-related activities across different organizations in the region; Recommend policies to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment to a higher governing body, the Regional Development Council and Ensure effective coordination of efforts to mainstream Gender and Development (GAD) principles in regional programs, projects, and activities.

This achievement highlights the agency’s commitment to GAD initiatives. The fact that the RGADC Chair, Dr. Virginia G. Bilgera, is from DOST Region 2 demonstrates their active involvement in GAD-related programs.

By empowering individuals like Ms. Gonzales and Ms. Guzman, the RGADC strengthens its capacity to advocate for gender equality and ensure that women’s voices are heard in Cagayan Valley’s development plans.