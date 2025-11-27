Home>News>Two fake Filipinos arrested by BI in Laguna
News

Two fake Filipinos arrested by BI in Laguna

Itchie G. Cabayan8
Fake Filipinos
The Chinese nationals nabbed for various immigration law violations. (JERRY S. TAN)

TWO Chinese nationals who allegedly posed as Filipino citizens were arrested during an operation conducted on November 14 in Laguna by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the subjects, identified as Chen Yian and Hong Ping Ping, were found to have falsely assumed Philippine identities, which were allegedly used to illegally secure firearms.

The BI expressed serious concern over this finding, noting that the misuse of Philippine citizenship documents to acquire weapons poses a clear security threat and may be exploited for unscrupulous activities detrimental to national security. They were arrested along Magsaysay Road in Brgy. San Antonio, San Pedro, Laguna under the strength of a mission order issued by the BI.

Sandoval said three other Chinese nationals -identified as Cai Weixin, Li Rongpo and Cai Junqiu- were also arrested during the operation after being caught working for a company other than their 9(g) visa petitioners, in violation of Philippine immigration laws.

The enforcement activity was conducted with strong coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 4A, the Philippine Army, barangay authorities and government intelligence forces.

Sandoval said all five individuals were brought to the BI Main Office for documentation before being transferred to the BI Warden’s Facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig and that the operation was carried out in line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive to intensify measures against identity fraud and other security risks involving foreign nationals.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration Logo
News

BI nabs overstaying French national

Itchie G. Cabayan
A French national said to be overstaying in the Philippines was nabbed by the he Bureau of Immigration's Intelligence Division
Norman Tansingco
BI celebrates 84th anniversary with launch of virtual e-library. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

BI marks 84th anniversary with virtual e-library launch

Itchie G. Cabayan
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) marked its 84th anniversary at the BI headquarters in Intramuros, Manila with the launching its
Four Japanese wanted for theft
The four Japanese wanted for theft in their country who were deported by BI. (JERRY S. TAN)
Miscellaneous

BI deports four Japanese fugitives wanted for theft

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported on Wednesday four Japanese nationals wanted in their home country for theft. BI Commissioner
Norman Tansingco
Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco says the integration of the OEC and BI systems now expedites the processing of departure clearances for OFWs. (JERRY S. TAN)
Overseas Filipino Workers

Integration of OEC and BI system provides faster OFW departure clearances

Itchie G. Cabayan
The integration of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) system into our own system expedited the processing of departure clearances for