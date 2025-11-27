Two fake Filipinos arrested by BI in Laguna

222 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO Chinese nationals who allegedly posed as Filipino citizens were arrested during an operation conducted on November 14 in Laguna by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the subjects, identified as Chen Yian and Hong Ping Ping, were found to have falsely assumed Philippine identities, which were allegedly used to illegally secure firearms.

The BI expressed serious concern over this finding, noting that the misuse of Philippine citizenship documents to acquire weapons poses a clear security threat and may be exploited for unscrupulous activities detrimental to national security. They were arrested along Magsaysay Road in Brgy. San Antonio, San Pedro, Laguna under the strength of a mission order issued by the BI.

Sandoval said three other Chinese nationals -identified as Cai Weixin, Li Rongpo and Cai Junqiu- were also arrested during the operation after being caught working for a company other than their 9(g) visa petitioners, in violation of Philippine immigration laws.

The enforcement activity was conducted with strong coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 4A, the Philippine Army, barangay authorities and government intelligence forces.

Sandoval said all five individuals were brought to the BI Main Office for documentation before being transferred to the BI Warden’s Facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig and that the operation was carried out in line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive to intensify measures against identity fraud and other security risks involving foreign nationals.