Two Filipino women saved from trafficking

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that two Filipinas were rescued by immigration officers assigned at the Davao International Airport (DIA) last February 21 after almost being trafficked to work abroad.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the officers suspect that the victims were going to be pushed into prostitution upon arrival abroad.

The two victims were endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) DIA for assistance in filing cases against their recruiters.

“This modus is still prevalent, wherein women are made to agree to work illegally as entertainers, but end up in prostitution because their employers have full control over them once they are abroad,” he said.

Tansingco said that the risk is not worth it, adding that: “aspiring workers should also protect themselves from these syndicates preying on their desire to work abroad.”

He also reminded would-be overseas workers to only seek employment abroad via legal channels through the Department of Migrant Workers. DIA immigration officers reported the interception of the duo, who are in their late 20s and early 30s, after they attempted to depart on board a Scoot airlines flight for Thailand.

Both presented themselves individually at the immigration counters and initially claimed to be traveling alone for a holiday to Thailand. However, a careful scrutiny of their documentation revealed that they were planning to transit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After undergoing secondary inspection, both women admitted that they were recruited to work as a dancer and as a massage therapist.