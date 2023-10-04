TWO flights to Kaohsiung, Taiwan were cancelled on October 5 (Thursday) by AirAsia Philippines due to Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu)

582 SHARES Share Tweet

Airline Communications and Public Affairs Country Head First Officer Steve Dailisan said that “as an airline that puts a premium on safety, we are making flight adjustments as a preemptive measure in light of the weather disturbance. Typhoon Jenny’s (Koinu) movement according to various weather models will pass through Taiwan between 2 AM on 5 October until 2 AM the following day. Affected guests on these flights were already notified via sms and registered email. We shall continue to monitor developments and adjust flights as necessary.”

He said that AirAsia is also making the following options available to guests whose flights have been canceled or delayed longer than three hours: free change flight: Change to any new travel date of choice within 30 days from the original scheduled departure date on the same route without any additional cost subject to seat availability; credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (two years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com; or full refund: Obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking which will be refunded to the original form of payment. Refund requests can be made with AskBo at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

“Guests who wish to make booking changes online may go to airasia Superapp or airasia.com. From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking,” he said.

The airline is advising its guests to regularly monitor airasia.com/flightstatus for flight status, updates, and other important announcements.