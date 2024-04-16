Two HK-bound Pinays nabbed at NAIA

166 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES from the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) announced the arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 (Monday, April 15, 2024), of two Filipino women bound for Hong Kong.

The arrest stemmed from their pending case of lascivious conduct before the Regional Trial Court of Negros Occidental.

P/BGen Christopher N Abrahano, Acting Director of AVSEGROUP, commended the successful operation, thus: “Today’s successful apprehension of the suspects is a testament to the seamless collaboration and preparedness of our Group at NAIA to ensure that such offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

It was learned that the two Filipino women aged 34 and 27, both from Bacolod City, were apprehended just before they could board their flight for Hong Kong.

They were arrested for violation of lascivious conduct under section 5(b) of R.A. 7610, with bail recommended at P80,000 each.

The operation was conducted jointly by members of the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station, Aviation Security Unit NCR, and Barbosa Police Station 14, Manila Police District.

During the arrest, the suspects were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood and the procedure was recorded using an alternative recording device. Both are now being subjected to further documentation and proper disposition.