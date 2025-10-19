Two Japanese fugitives deported by BI

Immigration personnel process the two Japanese who were deported by the BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

TWO Japanese nationals who were earlier arrested for being fugitives from justice have been deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The two deportees were identified as Hoshino Takuya, 24, and Kunio Aihara, 62, who were arrested in separate operations conducted by the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) in April and June.

FSU head Rendel Ryan Sy said Hoshino was apprehended last April 22 in Las Piñas City after the Japanese government reported him as a wanted criminal. He is reportedly a member of the notorious “Luffy” gang and is accused of stealing ATM cards and targeting elderly victims by impersonating law enforcement officers. He and his cohorts allegedly staged fake police investigations to deceive victims into surrendering their bank cards.

On the other hand, Aihara was arrested on June 3, following information from Japanese authorities that he is wanted in Tokyo for robbery resulting in injury, in violation of the Japanese Penal Code. He was accused of conspiring with accomplices to rob and physically assault a victim three decades ago. The group allegedly stole the victim’s wallet containing about 700,000 yen in cash. The assault caused multiple injuries requiring several weeks of medical treatment.

The two were deported via Japan Airlines flight bound for Tokyo on the morning of October 16. Their names have been included in the BI’s blacklist, permanently barring them from re-entering the country.

Sy said the deportation of the two Japanese nationals is part of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s directive to ensure that foreign fugitives are promptly expelled from the country.