Two Korean fugitives wanted for serious crimes nabbed by BI

277 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO South Korean men wanted in their homeland for serious crimes were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The two were identified as Choi Suang Hwan and Kang Seunghoon. They were nabbed in separate operations last April 24 in an operation conducted by the BI fugitive search unit (FSU) under its chief Rendel Ryan Sy in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Choi, 53, was arrested in Brgy. Anunas, Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City pursuant to a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

According to Sy, Choi has an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the Seoul Eastern District Court in Korea for fraud reportedly amounting to KW 75.5 million in Violation of Article 347- (1) of the Criminal Act of the Republic of Korea. His passport has already been revoked by the Korean government, making him an undocumented alien.

Kang, on the other hand, was arrested along Jose Abad Santos Ave. Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City after being tagged as a fugitive due to a warrant issued against him by the Incheon District Court in Korea. He is wanted for fraud amounting to 850 Million KRW in Violation on Act on the aggravated crime Punishment of Specific economic Crimes (3)1 -2 of the Criminal Act of the Republic of Korea.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said both Choi and Kang will remain in the BI’s holding facility in Taguig pending the resolution of the deportation case against them.

Meantime, he praised the arrest saying: “These arrests underscore our relentless dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. By working hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, we send a clear message that criminals will not find refuge in our country.”