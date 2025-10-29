Two Koreans arrested in Pampanga by BI for overstaying

249 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR overstaying in the country in violation of Philippine immigration laws, two male Koreans were nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence division during separate operations in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

The two were identified by BI-ID chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. as Shin Duk Young, 79 and Kim Joobo, 63. They were both found to have overstayed beyond their authorized period of stay in the Philippines.

Citing reports, Manahan said that BI Intelligence Division operatives first arrested Shin Duk Young in his residence in Clark last October 27, with the assistance of the Clark Development Corporation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy and the Philippine National Police Region 3.

From there, Manahan said operatives proceeded to another location within Clark, where they arrested Kim Joobo for the same violation. Both foreigners were found to be in violation of Section 37(a)(7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, which penalizes overstaying aliens.

Meantime, both Koreans were brought to the BI Main Office in Manila for documentation and have been transferred to the BI’s holding facility where they will remain while undergoing deportation proceedings.