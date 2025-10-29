Home>News>Two Koreans arrested in Pampanga by BI for overstaying
News

Two Koreans arrested in Pampanga by BI for overstaying

Itchie G. Cabayan1
Shin Duk Young and Kim Joobo
The two Koreans arrested by BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

FOR overstaying in the country in violation of Philippine immigration laws, two male Koreans were nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence division during separate operations in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

The two were identified by BI-ID chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. as Shin Duk Young, 79 and Kim Joobo, 63. They were both found to have overstayed beyond their authorized period of stay in the Philippines.

Citing reports, Manahan said that BI Intelligence Division operatives first arrested Shin Duk Young in his residence in Clark last October 27, with the assistance of the Clark Development Corporation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy and the Philippine National Police Region 3.

From there, Manahan said operatives proceeded to another location within Clark, where they arrested Kim Joobo for the same violation. Both foreigners were found to be in violation of Section 37(a)(7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, which penalizes overstaying aliens.

Meantime, both Koreans were brought to the BI Main Office in Manila for documentation and have been transferred to the BI’s holding facility where they will remain while undergoing deportation proceedings.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

BI exec hailed for eTravel system

Itchie G. Cabayan
A plaque of recognition was awarded by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to an executive of the Bureau of Immigration
Normabn Tansingco
BI chief Normabn Tansingco announces the arrest of an American tagged as an undesirable alien. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

American nabbed in Palawan for being an ‘undesirable’ foreigner

Itchie G. Cabayan
AN American national tagged by his community as a persona non-grata was nabbed in a joint operation of the Bureau
Fake documents
News

Travelers thwarted by BI from using fake docs

Itchie G. Cabayan
A WOMAN passenger attempting to travel using fake documents was intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI). The immigration protection
Miscellaneous

IWG launched by BI, UNOCT to elevate passenger data system

Itchie G. Cabayan
[caption id="attachment_48698" align="aligncenter" width="825"] BI chief Norman Tansingco (third from right) at the UNOCT launch of IWG to elevate passenger