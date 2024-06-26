Two Koreans held for bringing 80 million won

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Customs (BOC) authorities at the NAIA Terminal 1 confiscated a huge amount of cash from two arriving Korean nationals.

The two passengers, who were not immediately identified, reportedly arrived via NAIA Terminal 1 aboard PAL flight Pr-467 from Korea.

A Customs officer said that the two Koreans may appeal with the law division office of the BOC.

The same source said the decision will depend on how valid is the reason of the two aliens for bringing in a total of 80 million won and not declaring it. Said amount is worth P3,387,473.