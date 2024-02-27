Two MTPB enforcers injured after flagging down a rider who entered a one-way street

388 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO traffic enforcers from the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) were injured while in the process of arresting a motorcycle rider whom they earlier flagged down for entering a one-way street in Manila.

The MTPB enforcers were identified as Leo Mabunga, 30 and Jeniffer Tolentino, 34.

The rider, on the other hand, was identified as Angelo Cruz, 20, sorter, of Sulucan Street, Sampaloc, Manila, whose arrest was effected by MTPB team leader Ric Paul David, 37.

Investigation by PCpl Elizardo Reputas Jr. of the Manila Police District –Ermita Police Station 5 said that the incident took place at 2:25 p.m. the other day on Palanca Street in Quiapo, Manila.

David and Mabunga were reportedly manning traffic in the area when they noticed the suspect enter a one-way street.

They flagged down the suspect and asked for his license. Instead of yielding however, the suspect reportedly tried to flee aboard his motorcycle, but the enforcers gave chase.

When the suspect was slowed down by traffic upon reaching San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila, the suspect entered Natividad Street, which happened to be one way.

At this point, Mabunga alerted Tolentino who was in the area but the rider also ignored her.

When Tolentino and Mabunga caught up with the suspect, they held him but he did not stop, so that the two enforcers were dragged and sustained injuries from the incident.

The suspect then abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot, but was nabbed by David.

When asked his license, he failed to show any, even as his motorcycle was also found to have not been registered.

The MTPB said charges for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code or Disobedience to a Person in Authority; Article 148 ng RPC o Direct Assault; Republic Act 4136 o Driving without License and driving an unregistered vehicle will be filed against the suspect.