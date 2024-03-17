Two trafficking victims bound for Laos stopped at NAIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO males, suspected human trafficking victims and said to be bound for Laos, were stopped from leaving the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The passengers, who were later turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for assistance and further investigation, were intercepted last March 14 at the NAIA terminal 3 before they could board their Cebu Pacific flight to Thailand.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) reported that the two admitted on questioning that upon reaching Bangkok, they were supposed to be fetched and escorted to Laos where they were hired to work as call center agents for a company believed to be involved in the notorious crypto investment scam.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our officers at the airport, we again saved two of our countrymen from these syndicates that operate scams which harmed and ruined the lives of many people who were virtually treated as slaves by their employers,” Tansingco said.

The I-PROBES reported that the duo initially claimed they are tourists who will be vacationing for five days in Thailand and that are locally employed in a telecommunications company which turned out to be false.

They then confessed that both of them are jobless and that all the employment documents they presented are fake as these were only given to them by their Chinese recruiter.

They added that their documents were only sent to them via courier to the hotel where they stayed prior to their flight and that they were allegedly promised a monthly salary of US$400 while undergoing on-the-job training and US$1,000 when they become regular workers.