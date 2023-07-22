Two Vietnamese nationals nabbed by BI for crypto scam

The two Vietnamese nationals arrested by the Bureau of Immigration. (JERRY S. TAN)

TWO Vietnamese nationals allegedly involved in cryptocurrency scam activities were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In his report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. said that the two were among those arrested by the Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) last May in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

According to Manahan, the two Vietnamese nationals were said to be working in a crypto scam hub with trafficked employees based on a report from the PNP-ACG.

The two, identified as Phan Thi Lien, 27 and Nguyen Sanh Huy, 28, were subject of an immigration deportation case dated July 10.

“Cases were previously filed against them, but their physical custody remains with the arresting agency. We were surprised to find them in our office, inquiring about the status of their case,” Tansingco said.

The two were immediately turned over to the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation, even as a mission order was immediately issued to effect their arrest.