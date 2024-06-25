Two young people in the Philippines takes on illiteracy as World Literacy Foundation’s Youth Ambassadors

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Today, the World Literacy Foundation announced that Chameleon Phoenix and Archelyn Sumampong will be World Literacy Foundation Youth Ambassadors for 2024. They will serve as a local advocate, aiming to increase education and community awareness about the importance of reading and writing to lift literacy rates in the Philippines.

They will join a global group of 15- 25-year-olds from 40 countries who are striving to improve literacy outcomes for disadvantaged children who struggle to read.

Chameleon Phoenix, or Leon, is a dynamic 20-year-old student pursuing a degree in Business Administration with a major in marketing management. Alongside his studies, Leon is actively involved in two startups—one focused on education, addressing the 17 UN SDGs, personal and social issues, and another a marketing agency currently on hold. His entrepreneurial spirit is complemented by his membership in various organizations and communities, locally and internationally, where he dedicates his time to volunteer work in roles ranging from community service to administrative tasks.

Leon’s passion for education is deeply rooted in his recognition of the educational crisis in the Philippines. “I’m aware of the educational crisis in my country, and I’m trying to contribute to fighting that crisis in my way,” he states. Through his startup focused on education, he aims to address the pervasive issues of illiteracy that hinder socio-economic development. His involvement with the Center for Filipino Youth Volunteers (CFYV) underscores his commitment to community service, where he participates in activities such as reading to children, organizing games, distributing snacks, and gathering donations for fire victims.

Music, particularly ocean wave sounds and instrumental pieces is a significant part of Leon’s life, offering him solace and inspiration. He enjoys various genres, especially those from the early to mid-2000s, and his mood often dictates his listening choices. An avid advocate for numerous causes, including climate change, education, politics, abortion, and women’s rights, Leon’s dedication extends beyond his immediate environment to a global perspective.

His interactions with diverse individuals and communities have enriched Leon’s journey as a changemaker. “Through the communities that I’m currently a part of in both the local and international scenes, I’ve met new people who are changemakers and volunteers trying to contribute in the way they can,” he shares. These experiences have fueled his desire to make a significant impact, leading him to apply for the WLF ambassadorship. “Applying to this ambassadorship program is my way of saying I’m here; I can contribute something good,” he asserts.

The illiteracy problem in the Philippines is a complex issue intertwined with political and social challenges. Leon is critical of the current educational leadership, highlighting the need for systemic change. “The Illiteracy problem in the Philippines is both political and social,” he explains. He emphasizes that tackling illiteracy requires a deep understanding of the issue and a commitment to systemic reform, critiquing the appointment of leaders based on political connections rather than relevant expertise. Despite not being an expert, Leon’s insights into the educational crisis are informed by his active engagement and observation. He believes addressing illiteracy and other academic issues necessitates a ground-up approach, advocating for a complete system overhaul. “To achieve a better education system which will tackle illiteracy and other issues in the field of education, systemic change is crucial,” he asserts.

Archelyn Sumampong, a 23-year-old recent graduate majoring in English Language, has always wanted to explore volunteer opportunities and contribute to her community. Her journey began in college when she became actively involved in her academic organization, and this commitment has only grown stronger over the years. “I was determined to explore volunteer opportunities and help the community,” she explains. Archelyn is the president of the Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines in her city, an organization dedicated to assisting the youth, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Her leadership role has allowed her to make a significant impact, fostering a supportive environment for young people and helping them navigate various challenges.

In addition to her role with Pag-asa Youth Association, Archelyn volunteers for the Fashion Revolution Philippines country team, where she contributes to promoting sustainable and ethical fashion practices. Her passion for community service and leadership is evident in her diverse engagements and continuous pursuit of opportunities to grow as a youth leader.

“I want to become a WLF ambassador as I know this will improve my knowledge and experience in fundraising campaigns and leadership,” Archelyn states. She sees the ambassadorship as a pivotal step in her journey, providing her with the tools and experiences needed to drive meaningful change. “Upon improving myself, I hope to work with the foundation for a long time, collaborate with fellow leaders, and create campaigns and projects to help eradicate illiteracy.” Archelyn is acutely aware of the educational challenges facing her country. “In my country, children are now addicted to gadgets or do not have enough money to read books and learn to love reading,” she notes. This issue is compounded by the alarming percentage of high school students who do not know how to read, putting their futures at risk. She is determined to address these issues through volunteer work and future initiatives. Her dedication to literacy and education is not just about providing access to books but fostering a love for reading and learning among young people. Archelyn believes that literacy is a cornerstone of personal and societal development, and she is committed to creating environments where young people can thrive and reach their full potential.

The World Literacy Foundation is a leading international literacy nonprofit seeking to eradicate illiteracy by 2024. Currently, 770 million people can’t read a single word, and 2 billion people struggle to read a sentence. In low-income homes, 72% of children struggle to read. Illiteracy can have a lifelong social and economic impact on a young person.

Youth Ambassadors will be able to develop leadership skills and highlight literacy issues to the broader community.