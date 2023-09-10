UdM benchmarks with Beijing National University and Communication University of China

Zhong Dandan, Director of International Office of CUC, receives a token from Universidad de Manila (UdM) President Dr. Ma. Felma Carlos-Tria during the visit of the UdM delegation to China.

A delegation from the Universidad de Manila (UdM) led by its President Dr. Ma. Felma Carlos-Tria, visited China for benchmarking with Beijing National University (BNU) and Communication University of China (CUC).

During the meeting with CUC officials, Tria got invited to the 10th World Women University Presidents Forum, making her the first Filipina delegate to the said event.

The exploratory talks for a possible partnership and collaboration with the said universities was led by Tria herself, along with UdM Director for Information and Communications Technology Mr. Emmanuel Gatdula and Dr. Rejan L. Tadeo, Director for Quality Assurance, Accreditation, Compliance and Linkages.

Tria said the purpose of the visit was to discuss areas of cooperation between the UDM and the universities in China, such as student exchange programs, joint research projects and faculty development programs.

The delegation also visited the campuses of BNU and CUC and met with faculty members and students.

In its visit to the BNU, the UdM delegation was with other universities among them, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas, De La Salle – College of St. Benilde, Far Eastern University, University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Cebu and representatives from Commission on Higher Education.

Tackled in the said meeting were possible projects through partnership and collaborations such as but not limited to student exchanges, teacher visits, scientific research, cooperation and the provision of joint development in the future.

Tria said they were impressed with the facilities and programs of the Communications University of China, particularly its ‘Smart Classroom; which is fully-equipped with high technology.

CUC has invested in creating smart classrooms that blend cutting-edge technology with pedagogical expertise. Each room is equipped with interactive whiteboard, high-resolution displays, advanced audio systems and wireless connectivity and is capable of digital content sharing, remote learning integration and data analytics and assessment.

The visiting delegations were toured in different classrooms to showcase the different set-up of each of them.