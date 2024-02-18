UDM gets level 2 accreditation from ALCUAOA

Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulates UDM President Dr. Felma Carlos-Tria after the UDM was conferred Level 2 accreditation by the ALCUCOA. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the Universidad de Manila (UDM) has been conferred LEVEL 2 Accreditation by the Association of Local Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation (ALCUCOA).

The mayor congratulated the UDM leadership, under President Dr. Felma Carlos-Tria for the achievement which she said brings pride not only to the university and its students but the city government as well.

During the Presentation and Confirmation of Accreditation Results and Awarding Ceremonies held at the UDM Palma Hall, ALCUCOA President and Executive Director Dr. Raymundo P. Arcega, personally awarded the Certificates of Accreditation to Tria and Vice Mayor Yul Servo who represented the mayor, who was then also bringing pride to the city after having been chosen to speak at the Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) 2024 Harvard Conference in Boston.

The ALCUCOA is the accreditation agency of local government universities and colleges recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to examine the educational operations of universities in the local government, if it is operating above or within the standards set for higher education institutions.

Lacuna congratulated Tria, the entire UDM faculty and staff, citing their hard work and dedication for the university’s numerous achievements.

Noting that Level 3 is the highest, the mayor said that the UDM was able to achieve Level 2 in just a period of two years and two months, thus holding the fastest record since progression of other LUCs usually takes eight years.

Tria, for her part, Tria said that the ALCUCOA Level 2 accreditation is a testament to UDM’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, globally-competitive education. As such, all the programs of the UDM are now accredited.

“It serves as a valuable external validation of our academic programs, faculty expertise and student learning outcomes,” Tria added.

It was learned that the UDM is only the fifth among 134 LUCs with Level 2 institutional accreditation. Level 3 is the highest.

In general, the benefits of accreditation for the duration of accredited status for higher education institutions classified by levels shall be, among others, administrative and academic deregulation and the grant of subsidies and other similar financial incentives subject to approval of fund appropriations as part of the national budget process.