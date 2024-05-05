UdM levels up, has new technology wing

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the ribbon-cutting of the Ambassador Francis C. Chua Technology Wing at the UdM, joined by (middle) Ambassador and UdM Regent Francis Chua and (from left) Chua's wife Betty Ang, UdM President Felma Carlos-Tria and Vice Mayor Yul Servo. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the ribbon-cutting of the Ambassador Francis C. Chua Technology Wing at the UdM, joined by (middle) Ambassador and UdM Regent Francis Chua and (from left) Chua's wife Betty Ang, UdM President Felma Carlos-Tria and Vice Mayor Yul Servo. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Universidad de Manila (UdM) being run by the Manila city government has levelled up.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, joined by UdM President Felma Carlos-Tria and UdM Regent and Honorary Consulate to the Republic of Peru Ambassador Francis Chua led the opening of the new Technology Wing in the said university, offering high-tech facilities and equipment and the unveiling of the Ambassador’s bust at the lobby in honor of his generous contribution to the university. Also gracing the event were Vice Mayor Yul Servo, members of the Board Regents. Chua’s wife Betty Ang and their children.

“With the continuing development and advancement of technology, it serves as a big challenge for learning institutions to have suitable and adequate facilities not only for their students but more so for their teachers. Kailangan nating makasabay sa takbo at mga pagbabago sa iba’t ibang larangan at disiplina. Kaya napakalaking tulong itong pinasisinayaan nating Technology Wing dito sa UDM na naisakatuparan sa mabuting kalooban ni Regent Francis Chua,” the mayor said in her speech.

According to Lacuna, the new technology wing stands true to its name as she cited that Chua did not only provide new and modern computer units but he also rehabilitated the three computer laboratories and four lecture rooms and even the separate comfort rooms for men and women.

“Binago rin ang mga upuan, pati ang blackboards ay ginawang high tech. At siyempre lahat ng silid ay naka-aircon na rin. Angkop na angkop na tawaging Technology Wing. Maraming salamat Regent Chua sa napakahalagang ambag ninyong ito dito sa ating Universidad de Manila,” the mayor added.

Lacuna said that modernizing public schools in Manila had always been among the city government’s top priorities.

It will be recalled that just recently, the mayor inaugurated three state-of-the-art school buildings, namely the Manila Science High School, Rosauro Almario Elementary School and Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School, all of which are ten-storey buildings complete with modern facilities and equipment, airconditioned rooms and elevators, along with gymnasium, auditorium, library, canteen and offices, aimed at inspiring the students to study well.

“Lahat ng ito ay nakaugnay sa tinatahak nating direksyon sa pamamahala. Layunin natin na makamit ang isang Maringal na Maynila o Magnificent Manila pagdating ng taong 2030, kung saan ay mapapabilang ang Maynila sa tinatawag na mga world class cities. At sa tulong ng mga katulad ninyo Regent Francis Chua, walang imposible na maabot natin ang ating pinapangarap,” said Lacuna, as she also appealed to school authorities and the students to take good care of the said new facilities for future batches to also enjoy.

For her part, Tria said that the donated Ambassador Francis Chua Wing “is such a big contribution to the university .In fact, it has such a big impact. I know that we can reach greater heights and with very big hearts such as Ambassador Francis Chua, sa tingin ko, mas mabilis tayong makakarating sa gusto nating puntahan.”

Tria also recounted that when she assumed her post at the UdM before the Lacuna administration, they had to accept ‘defeat’ when they could not admit first year engineering students due to lack of sufficient facilities and laboratories which require a huge investment.

Tria said they decided to instead concentrate on information technology (IT) which is currently in demand, making do with their modest computer laboratory and limiting the sections due to limited facilities.

Now, Tria said the UdM boasts of the quality of its College of Engineering and Technology owing to the number of students that have passed the board.

Citing the availability of wifi and the ongoing improvement of buildings among others, Tria said the UdM will continue to graduate quality citizens who will contribute to the progress of the city, the country and the world, adding: “Iyan lang aking vision as the head of the institution, na makapag-produce ng graduates who are ready for the global demands.”

Undertaken in the new wing were the following: renovation and Modernization of three Computer Laboratory and four Smart Classrooms equipped with the following: 60 sets all-in-one Computer Units, four Smart Board TV, three flat screen TVs, 200 units of armchairs, computer tables, 14 Units of Glass Writing Boards, two air conditioning units per classroom, seven adjustable teachers tables, aesthetic window blinds, tiles and lights and renovation of restrooms in the third and ground floors, including the all-gender comfort room.