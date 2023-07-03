ULAP Conducts 100th National Executive Board Meeting

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) held its 100th National Executive Board (NEB) Meeting to discuss vital policy, administrative, and operational matters on Thursday, June 29, at the Marco Polo Hotel, Ortigas, Pasig City.

“We are delighted to have all the NEB members join us for this momentous 100th meeting. Local governments across the Philippines are now playing a more active role in driving development at both the local and national levels. ULAP stands ready to support and empower LGUs as they work tirelessly to serve their constituents and build vibrant communities,” said ULAP Chairman and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo.

“The holding of our 100th NEB meeting comes at a critical juncture, as the role of local governments as a partner in national development and recovery after the pandemic comes under greater focus. We are glad that our meeting is well-attended,” ULAP President and Quirino Governor Dax Cua meanwhile said.

During the meeting’s morning session, the NEB conducted essential discussions on various matters surrounding the organization and strategic planning.

Various guests and institutional partners meanwhile shared insights on local government and development in the after session.

The guests included Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos; Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia; Atty. Engelbert Caronan Jr., President and CEO of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP); Executive Director Georgina Hernandez-Yang of the Galing Pook Foundation; and Dr. Paulyn Jean Ubial, Medical Director of Gene Lab PH and former Secretary of Health.

Besides Tamayo and Cua, the rest of the NEB also attended, including Cebu City Mayor Michael L. Rama, Executive Vice President; Aklan Vice Governor Reynaldo M. Quimpo, 2nd Vice President – Visayas; Laoag Councilor Handy T. Lao, Secretary General; Iloilo Vice Governor Christine S. Garin, Assistant Secretary General; Caoayan Mayor Germelina Singson-Goulart, Auditor; Taguig City Councilor Jorge Daniel S. Bocobo, Assistant Auditor; San Mariano, Isabela Vice Mayor Dean Anthony G. Domalanta, Liaison Officer; Malabon City Vice Mayor Bernard Dela Cruz, 3rd Vice President-Mindanao; Valenzuela City Councilor Marlon Alejandrino, Assistant Treasurer; Ilocos Norte Board Member Saul Paulo Lazo, Assistant PRO; Pampanga Board Member Ananias L. Canlas, Jr., Legal Counsel; Muntinlupa City Councilor Raul Corro, Chairman for Advocacy and Policy; and Tacloban City Councilor Eden C. Pineda, Chairman for Gender and Development.

Among the LGU observers were Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor, Jr., Dinagat Island Gov. Nilo Demerey, Occidental Mindoro Gov. Eduardo Gadiano, Mayor Arlene Arcillas from Santa Rosa City, Laguna, and Mayor Baby Armi Alvarez from Science City of Munoz, Nueva Ecija, BM Ericson Singson from Ilocos Sur, and Atty. Mia Zyra Lumasac from Aurora. Also present were Dr. Florminda B. Tejano, National President of the Philippine League of Government and Private Midwives, Inc. (PLGPMI) and National Youth Commission Chairperson Ronald Gian Carlo L. Cardema and Executive Director Leah T. Villalon.

“The meeting is a testament to our commitment to empowering local government officials in effectively serving our constituents,” said Cua.

According to Tamayo, the ULAP NEB Meeting concluded with “a renewed collective determination to advance the interests of local government units across the Philippines.”

“The event provided a valuable platform for fostering cooperation, sharing best practices, and shaping policies,” he added.

Cua meanwhile underscored ULAP’s dedication to empowering LGUs and championing their vital role in driving inclusive and sustainable development nationwide.

“We will continue to help each other out so that we can achieve a kind of progress where no one gets left behind,” he said.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.