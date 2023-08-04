ULAP delegates to the ASEAN Mayors Forum in Jakarta

The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) delegates, led by Gov. Dax Cua, National President, had the privilege of meeting with H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn Mancenido Quintana, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, during the ASEAN Mayors Forum in Jakarta. The meeting served as a valuable platform for engaging in constructive discussions on pressing issues concerning local government units (LGUs) and the ASEAN community. Focusing on areas of mutual interest, including local sisterhood collaborations, digital transformation, and stronger LGU representation within ASEAN, the meeting laid the foundation for potential future collaborations that hold immense potential for fostering regional growth and cooperation.