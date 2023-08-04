ULAP delegates to the ASEAN Mayors Forum in Jakarta

DSWD ties up with DHSUD for provision of shelter to families, persons in street situation: Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian (right) on Thursday (August 3) met with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Acuzar at the DHSUD Central Office to discuss the provision of housing units that will be used as temporary shelter for individuals and families in street situations (FISS). The shelter assistance is part of DSWD's Oplan Pag-abot program which aims to reach out and provide FISS with financial, shelter, and livelihood aid for a chance at a better future.