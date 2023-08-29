ULAP President Gov. Dax Cua Explores Tourism Opportunities with Denpasar Mayor Ign Jaya Negara

388 SHARES Share Tweet

ULAP President Gov. Dax Cua embraced the vast tourism potential of local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines through a strategic meeting with Denpasar Mayor Ign Jaya Negara on August 25, 2023. The discussions revolved around tourism strategies, policies, and initiatives employed by the City of Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia. As the Philippines seeks to nurture its own tourism prospects, this exchange has laid the foundation for mutual learning and potential collaborations, promising a more radiant and vibrant tourism future.