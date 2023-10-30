471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) wholeheartedly supports President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s commitment to advancing local governance through the implementation of the Mandanas-Garcia ruling, its president said on Monday.

“Suportado natin ang pagsisikap ni Pres. Marcos para sa pagsulong ng Local governance sa bansa. ULAP is also actively and diligently working with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ensure the swift and effective realization of these vital reforms,” ULAP president and Quirino governor Dax Cua said.

In his recent address during the Philippine Mayors Forum in Quezon City, the President emphasized the government’s dedication to finalizing the implementation of the Mandanas Garcia ruling. He also shared his intention to issue an executive order by the end of the year, a step that will further clarify and expedite the devolution process, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities from the national government to the local government units.

Cua applauded Marcos, saying that his visionary approach to local governance and his unwavering dedication to empowering LGUs underscore his understanding of the pivotal role that LGUs play in nation-building.

“I President Marcos, a former governor, is well aware of the challenges and opportunities that LGUs face. His foresight and leadership, particularly in the context of the impending update to the Local Government Code, hold tremendous promise for LGUs nationwide,” Cua said.

Cua added that by actively involving LGUs in this process, Marcos is ensuring that the reforms are not just supportive but transformative and helping communities to effectively address contemporary challenges such as climate change and digitalization.

“ULAP remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the President, the DILG, and all relevant stakeholders to realize these crucial reforms, fostering a stronger and more responsive local government system in the country,” Cua also said.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

