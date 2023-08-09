ULAP Stands in Solidarity at the National Summit for West Philippine Sea

332 SHARES Share Tweet

ULAP Liaison Officer and VMLP National President, Vice Mayor Dean Anthony Domalanta, delivered a speech on August 3, 2023 during the “Tugon ng Lokal at Sambayanan: Buhay at Kabuhayan, Isang Pagsasama-sama para sa Kanlurang Dagat ng Pilipinas” National Summit at Midas Hotel, Pasay City, held from August 2-4, 2023. In his address, he called upon all partners to work together with ULAP and the local government units to build capacity and resources for the effective implementation of the commitments made during the summit. Emphasizing the importance of collective action and grassroots efforts, he expressed his hope for a secure, sustainable, and thriving blue economy for the West Philippine Sea region.

The National Summit, jointly organized by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bureau of Fisheries Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) – Biodiversity Management Bureau, DENR – National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Justice (DOJ), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), Palawan Council and Sustainable Development (PCSD), and the state universities along West Philippine Sea (WPS), with support from RESTORE-WPS Project, Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity Oceans and Landscape (SIBOL), INSPIRE Project, IMPL Project Philippines, and Fish Right Project, aims to foster collaboration and sustainable practices for the region.