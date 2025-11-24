ULAP : STATEMENT OF SUPPORT

139 SHARES Share Tweet

I congratulate Secretary Frederick Go on his appointment as the new Secretary of Finance on behalf of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP). We express our full support for Secretary Go and welcome his leadership at this critical time for our national economy.

Secretary Go brings to public service a rare combination of private-sector excellence and investment policy experience. Before his appointment, he served as Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, where he chaired the Economic Development Group, working closely with key economic agencies to align investment pledges, trade agreements, and fiscal policy. His extensive business career spans over three decades in industries as diverse as real estate, retail, banking, power, airline, among others, provides him with strong fiscal discipline, understanding of financial markets, and a capacity to promote public-private partnerships.

In assuming the helm of the Department of Finance, Secretary Go has pledged to translate government action “into real, tangible progress that every Filipino can feel.” ULAP shares this vision. We believe his appointment promises not only stability but renewed momentum in fiscal policy, revenue generation, and investor confidence. We also value his openness to constructive engagement, as he has invited actionable suggestions from the public and stakeholders to strengthen institutional responsiveness.

At a time when local governments continue to face pressing challenges — from disaster recovery to infrastructure financing, and delivering basic services to our communities — the role of the Department of Finance is more important than ever. ULAP pledges to work closely with Secretary Go and the DOF to ensure that fiscal reforms and investment flows benefit local governments and, ultimately, the Filipino people.

ULAP stands by the principles of transparency, good governance, and rule of law. We are confident that under Secretary Go’s leadership, the DOF will deepen those values, drive inclusive economic growth, and support local governments in delivering for their constituents. Congratulations, Secretary Frederick D. Go. You have our trust, our cooperation, and our commitment.

GOV. DAX CUA

National President

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP)