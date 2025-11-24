Home>News>Nation>ULAP : STATEMENT OF SUPPORT
Nation

ULAP : STATEMENT OF SUPPORT

Journal Online0
ULAP Logo

I congratulate Secretary Frederick Go on his appointment as the new Secretary of Finance on behalf of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP). We express our full support for Secretary Go and welcome his leadership at this critical time for our national economy.

Secretary Go brings to public service a rare combination of private-sector excellence and investment policy experience. Before his appointment, he served as Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, where he chaired the Economic Development Group, working closely with key economic agencies to align investment pledges, trade agreements, and fiscal policy. His extensive business career spans over three decades in industries as diverse as real estate, retail, banking, power, airline, among others, provides him with strong fiscal discipline, understanding of financial markets, and a capacity to promote public-private partnerships.

In assuming the helm of the Department of Finance, Secretary Go has pledged to translate government action “into real, tangible progress that every Filipino can feel.” ULAP shares this vision. We believe his appointment promises not only stability but renewed momentum in fiscal policy, revenue generation, and investor confidence. We also value his openness to constructive engagement, as he has invited actionable suggestions from the public and stakeholders to strengthen institutional responsiveness.

At a time when local governments continue to face pressing challenges — from disaster recovery to infrastructure financing, and delivering basic services to our communities — the role of the Department of Finance is more important than ever. ULAP pledges to work closely with Secretary Go and the DOF to ensure that fiscal reforms and investment flows benefit local governments and, ultimately, the Filipino people.

ULAP stands by the principles of transparency, good governance, and rule of law. We are confident that under Secretary Go’s leadership, the DOF will deepen those values, drive inclusive economic growth, and support local governments in delivering for their constituents. Congratulations, Secretary Frederick D. Go. You have our trust, our cooperation, and our commitment.

GOV. DAX CUA
National President
Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines - Logo
Nation

Governor Dax Cua Shares Vision for LGU Empowerment and Local Governance Reforms at UP NCPAG Flag Raising Ceremony

Journal Online
Quirino governor Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) president Dax Cua renewed his call for strengthened representation of
ULAP Logo
Nation

ULAP supports Cha-Cha

Journal Online
The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units (LGUs) and
ULAP Logo
Nation

Cua urges LGUs craft, implement land use plans

Journal Online
Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua urged all local government units to comply
ULAP Logo
Nation

Gov. Dax Cua Commends NEDA Devolution Study as Key Step Forward for Devolution and Tailored Local Governance

Journal Online
Speaking at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the Philippine Economic Society, Governor Dax Cua, President of the Union of Local