Home>News>Nation>ULAP thanks PBBM admin for ‘all-out support’ for grassroots development
Nation

ULAP thanks PBBM admin for ‘all-out support’ for grassroots development

Journal Online3
ULAP Logo

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua thanked the Marcos administration for its “all-out support for grassroots development.”

This, after local leaders met with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto in Malacañang last week to discuss the allocation of around P82 billion in development funds for local government units in 2026.

“We thank Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Exec. Sec. Ralph Recto for their all-out support for grassroots development. More than the funding for local projects, the meeting was a much-needed alignment on priorities and our shared aspirations for greater local autonomy,” Cua said.

“We look forward to proving that this trust and investment in LGUs is not misplaced, and that we can be effective partners for growth,” he added.

The meeting held on Feb. 19 was convened to discuss the rollout of the P57.88-billion Local Government Support Fund, and was attended by other Palace officials and 29 provincial governors, 16 city and municipal mayors, and seven representatives of governors.

According to Cua, the LGSF could be instrumental in helping LGUS craft meaningful programs that they could otherwise not finance out of their own funds.

“For priority programs on food security, health, education, infrastructure and livelihood, an extra infusion of funds could mean more benefits reaching more people,” the governor said.

Cua also urged LGUs to seek technical expertise in preparing their requests to access the LGSF, as he emphasized that “we need to ensure we are trying to address real issues by implementing well-thought-out programs.”

“Let’s be reminded that this fund isn’t automatic and is still subject to approval. That’s why I cannot state enough the importance of crafting real projects and preparing the requests well. Huwag tayo mahihiyang kumonsulta sa mga expert sa academe at maging sa ULAP pagdating dito,” said Cua.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines - Logo
Nation

ULAP Stands in Full Support of the President’s Vision on the Final Implementation of the Mandanas-Garcia Ruling

Journal Online
The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) wholeheartedly supports President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s commitment to advancing local governance
Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines - Logo
Nation

Cua urges LGUs help fund school feeding program

Journal Online
The president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines urged local government leaders to help fund the school
ULAP Logo
Nation

Cua Calls for Urgent Action on Disaster Preparedness and Dedicated Evacuation Centers for Local Government Units

Journal Online
In light of the devastating impact of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), which brought relentless
Miscellaneous

ULAP Takes Stride Towards Global Innovation: Successfully Concludes Study Mission in China

Journal Online
Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua underscored the role of local governments in