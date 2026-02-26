ULAP thanks PBBM admin for ‘all-out support’ for grassroots development

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua thanked the Marcos administration for its “all-out support for grassroots development.”

This, after local leaders met with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto in Malacañang last week to discuss the allocation of around P82 billion in development funds for local government units in 2026.

“We thank Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Exec. Sec. Ralph Recto for their all-out support for grassroots development. More than the funding for local projects, the meeting was a much-needed alignment on priorities and our shared aspirations for greater local autonomy,” Cua said.

“We look forward to proving that this trust and investment in LGUs is not misplaced, and that we can be effective partners for growth,” he added.

The meeting held on Feb. 19 was convened to discuss the rollout of the P57.88-billion Local Government Support Fund, and was attended by other Palace officials and 29 provincial governors, 16 city and municipal mayors, and seven representatives of governors.

According to Cua, the LGSF could be instrumental in helping LGUS craft meaningful programs that they could otherwise not finance out of their own funds.

“For priority programs on food security, health, education, infrastructure and livelihood, an extra infusion of funds could mean more benefits reaching more people,” the governor said.

Cua also urged LGUs to seek technical expertise in preparing their requests to access the LGSF, as he emphasized that “we need to ensure we are trying to address real issues by implementing well-thought-out programs.”

“Let’s be reminded that this fund isn’t automatic and is still subject to approval. That’s why I cannot state enough the importance of crafting real projects and preparing the requests well. Huwag tayo mahihiyang kumonsulta sa mga expert sa academe at maging sa ULAP pagdating dito,” said Cua.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

