UN celebrates 80 years of partnership with the Philippines

The United Nations in the Philippines pledged to continue supporting the country in meeting its development priorities and realizing its aspirations to attain upper-middle-income-country status by 2026.

As it celebrates its 80th anniversary, as well as 80 years of partnership with the Filipino people, the United Nations reaffirmed its full support – through financial and expert resources – for the Philippines. Projects and programmes with a value of over $162 million are planned under the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (CF), the strategic planning agreement between the United Nations and the Philippine Government covering the period 2024 to 2028.

“Since becoming one of the 51 founding members of the UN, the Philippines has remained a champion of multilateralism and has reaped the benefits of international cooperation and collective action. The United Nations is proud to be a longtime partner in the country’s sustainable development journey,” said UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Arnaud Peral.

The UN’s work in the Philippines aligns with national development priorities and the longer-term vision outlined in Ambisyon Natin 2040. For 2026, the UN will strongly support the Philippine Government in strengthening the country’s educational system to ensure inclusive access to quality education, particularly among vulnerable learners.

Efforts to enhance governance mechanisms will also be prioritized. UN technical assistance in this area will focus on legislative advocacy and policy support to boost government efficiency and accountability, promote peace and justice, upscale climate action and disaster resilience, and create an enabling environment for competition and economic growth.

The Philippines’ anticipated transition to upper-middle-income status is a strong signal of sustained economic progress and resilience. While this shift may gradually result in less traditional overseas development assistance from some donors, it opens the door to new opportunities: greater eligibility for innovative financing instruments, stronger partnerships with private sector investors, and increased leverage in shaping regional and global development agendas. This milestone reflects the country’s growing capacity to mobilize domestic resources and attract high-value investments, enabling more sustainable and nationally driven development strategies, Mr. Peral highlighted. The UN will continue assisting the Philippines with unlocking opportunities – including alternative financing resources, such as blended finance and innovative financing tools, critical to maintaining the country’s development trajectory. It will also continue to promote Filipino leadership and share it’s the country’s best practices globally.

Celebrating 80 years of Partnership

Did you know that the Philippines was the first country in Asia to have a modern labour code – thanks to support from the International Labour Organization? Or that UNICEF has been supporting the country with vaccination since the late 1940s, while UNAIDS has played midwife to HIV-related legislation, saving lives?

On the occasion of the UN’s 80-year support to the country, UN Philippines has published a collection of eight stories illustrating the impact of the partnership. The collection titled United for Progress: 80 Years of UN Partnership with the Filipino People is available via a dedicated web page on the UN Philippines website.

The UN in partnership with SM Prime and SM Cares launched a photo exhibit earlier this week. On display at the SM Mall of Asia until 19 October, the exhibit showcases images of the UN Philippines Country Team’s work in the Philippines, as well as the contributions of Filipinos to the United Nations throughout the decades.

Select digital billboards in SM Malls across the Philippines, including the Mall of Asia Globe, will be illuminated UN blue throughout October as part of the anniversary commemoration, symbolizing the values of unity, peace, and collective action upheld by the United Nations.