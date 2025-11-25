UN, PCW, SM Cares kick off 18-Day Campaign with illumination of malls

Representatives from United Nations Philippines, the Philippine Commission on Women, and SM Cares, joined by government, civil society and private sector partners, kick off the 18-Day Campaign to End VAW with the orange illumination of SM malls. © United Nations (From left: SM Supermalls Vice President for Corporate Compliance Liza Silerio, UNFPA Philippine Country Representative Neus Bernabeu, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Philippine Commission on Women Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla, DILG Assistant Secretary Lilian de Leon, UN Women Philippines Country Programme Director Rosalyn Mesina, and UN Office of the Resident Coordinator Economist John Alikpala)

MANILA – Malls and icons across the Philippines, including the SM North EDSA Tunnel, were illuminated orange on 24 November to launch the global 18-day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), an annual initiative to raise awareness about one of the country’s most pervasive social problems and the measures that are being implemented to address it.

Through a collaboration of United Nations Philippines, the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and SM Cares, select SM Malls will participate in the annual “Orange Your Icon” initiative of the Philippine Government, aiming to spark public interest, discourse and support for anti-VAW advocacy efforts.

The Philippine illumination activities add the country’s lights to the “Orange the World” UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence Against Women campaign, which is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 5.2 that calls for the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls. Orange is the signature color of the global campaign, representing a future free from gender-based violence.

“Violence against women is one of the world’s most persistent human rights violations, which has sadly been normalized in many settings,” said United Nations Philippines Resident Coordinator Arnaud Peral. “We must intensify our individual and joint efforts to shift the attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate and rationalize gender-based violence to prevent such acts of abuse. The 18-Day Campaign puts the spotlight on this important issue so more people can better understand and address the many forms of violence brought about by gender inequality.”

Based on the 2022 Philippine National Demographic and Health Survey, 18% of Filipino women aged 18 to 49 have experienced some form of physical, sexual or emotional violence at the hands of their partner. However, reporting of VAW cases is low—the Philippine National Police estimates that only 1 in every 10 VAW incidents is reported to authorities.

“We are here because we recognize that violence against women is not inevitable, and it is not acceptable – not now, and not ever in the future. Our gathering here tonight is a declaration that we will eventually end violence against women and we will never stop until we see the end of it,” said PCW Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla.

UN agencies in the Philippines and other development partners continue to support government-led efforts to address violence against women and girls, including the development of the National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Women (NAP EVAW) 2025–2030, a multi-sectoral strategy aimed at eliminating VAW through stronger prevention, improved survivor services, and enhanced accountability.

“As we gather for the 18 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women, we illuminate the road to healing. We are making a collective stand, refusing to let gender-based violence remain in the shadows,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte at the campaign kick-off event. Since 2021, Quezon City has assisted over 31,000 women through comprehensive monitoring of VAW cases, response through the Quezon City Protection Center and Bahay Kanlungan shelter, and helplines and other points of contact that women can turn to for help.

To strengthen these vital government and multilateral initiatives, the private sector plays a key role in raising public awareness and creating safer environments.

“We are committed to helping eradicate violence against women, and SM Cares continues to champion the annual ‘18-Day Campaign to End VAW,’ together with the Philippine Commission on Women and the United Nations,” said Atty. Pearl Turley, Program Director of the SM Cares Program on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers and SAVP for Corporate Compliance at SM Supermalls. “We will keep turning advocacy into action and ensuring our malls remain safe spaces. Ending VAW requires all of us.”

The global 18-day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW) will run in participating SM Malls across the country from 25 November to 12 December 2025.