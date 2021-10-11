Home>Lifestyle>People and Places>UN Philippines congratulates Journalist Maria Ressa on winning the Nobel Peace Prize

UN Philippines congratulates Journalist Maria Ressa on winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Journal Online3
Maria Ressa

The UN in the Philippines expresses its heartfelt congratulations to Journalist Maria Ressa on winning the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The UN also express its congratulations to all people in the Philippines on this historical win.

The Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Maria Ressa, together with Russian Journalist Dmitri Muratov for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Makati City Pabakuna

The UN recognizes the role of a free and independent media as a cornerstone of democracy. Freedom of expression is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a fundamental right, and it is also an enabler of all other rights. In his global Call to Action for Human Rights (https://www.un.org/en/content/action-for-human-rights/index.shtml) the Secretary General called for “the promotion of laws and policies that protect the right to equal participation and civic space, including a free and independent media – a foundation of open, democratic societies…”

The UN in the Philippines is actively engaging with the Government, the Commission on Human Rights of the Philippines and civil society to promote human rights, including civic space.

