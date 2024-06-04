UNAWA Debuts Anti-Money Laundering Tool at RBAP Symposium

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Bacolod City, Philippines – UNAWA debuts UCheck, its groundbreaking Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance tool in the 67th RBAP Charter Anniversary Symposium at SMX Bacolod, June 3-5.

The three-day event hosted by the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP) and organized by the Negros Occidental Federation of Rural Banks (NOFRB) marked a significant step in establishing partnerships and showcasing Philippine technology.

Over 380 rural banks gathered at the symposium to discuss pivotal issues and regulatory measures impacting the rural banking industry. The event provided a prime opportunity for UNAWA to network with top rural bankers, exhibit its cutting-edge solutions, and cultivate connections with key stakeholders.

“Our goal is to empower rural banks with the tools so compliance need not to be painful and expensive and so banks can focus on their real work,” states Atty. Regina Jacinto-Barrientos.

UNAWA’s UCheck, a powerful name-screening tool for effective AML checks, was the highlight of the presentation.

UNAWA’s participation in the 67th RBAP Symposium not only introduced UCheck to rural banks but also showcased the potential of Philippine technology in transforming business operations.

“UCheck empowers businesses to make informed decisions with confidence, offering comprehensive protection with significant ease,” says UNAWA COO Atty. Gino Jacinto.

The symposium also featured a significant moment as UNAWA CEO Atty. Regina Jacinto-Barrientos and COO Atty. Gino Jacinto engaged in productive discussions with Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez. These discussions emphasized the role of advanced digital solutions in enhancing local business security and efficiency.

‘Make decisions without fear. Achieve freedom from fraud with UCheck’ encapsulates UNAWA’s message. By automating AML checks and providing advanced name screening, UCheck helps businesses mitigate risks and maintain regulatory compliance effortlessly.

For more information about UCheck and partnership opportunities with UNAWA, please visit UNAWA’s website.

About UNAWA:

UNAWA, a pioneering Filipino legal tech company, provides solutions that accelerate digital transformation for government, enterprise, SMEs, and individual users. The company digitizes the entire document lifecycle ensuring legal binding effect along the way. The company digitizes the entire document lifecycle ensuring legal binding effect along the way. Integrating the latest technology with decades of legal expertise from its founding partner, PJS Law.

UNAWA empowers every Filipino business, big or small, to conquer the digital world with user-friendly legal tech tools, making advanced solutions accessible and affordable to build a thriving digital Philippines.