Home>Uncategorized>PH to probe bribery claims vs. vaccine maker Sinovac

PH to probe bribery claims vs. vaccine maker Sinovac

People's Journal7

Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, December 9) — A Chinese company close to holding COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the country will undergo an investigation related to past allegations of bribery, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Wednesday.

The Washington Post on December 4 reported that Sinovac Biotech was found to have a record of bribing Chinese drug regulators to secure vaccine approvals. Citing court records, the news outlet said Sinovac’s CEO allegedly gave out payments to receive speedy approvals for their SARS vaccine in 2003 and swine flu vaccine back in 2009. However, the Washington Post said there is no evidence the vaccines involved in the bribery issue were faulty.

As China nears a coronavirus vaccine, bribery cloud hangs over drugmaker…

CEO gave cash bribes to a Chinese drug regulatory official for nine years, aiding the company’s climb to the top…

Duque said they are aware of the allegations. He added the vaccine experts panel is tasked to validate the news report so Philippine authorities can make an informed decision whether to allow Sinovac to hold trials in the country or allow the emergency use of its vaccine “CoronaVac.”

“The prudent thing to do is to investigate, to validate. If true, it’s up to the vaccine expert panel to include this in their final report and also FDA,” he said in a media briefing. “[Para] masiguro natin na hindi tayo mabibiktima dahil sa mga ganitong kwestiyonableng transaksyon kung totoong nangyayari po iyan.”

[Translation: So we can be sure we will not fall victim to their questionable transactions if proven to be true.]

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. was quoted in a television interview on Wednesday that Sinovac may be the first vaccine to be distributed in the country. It is also “a few more documents” away from holding its trial in the Philippines. By CNN Philippines Staff

Suggested Articles
Nation

Makabayan-communist party connection stressed

Jester P. Manalastas
NATIONAL Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. maintained there is collaboration between Makabayan solons and Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s
Metro

Makati offers jobs to displaced teachers

Edd Reyes
MAKATI City Mayor Abby Binay is looking for teachers, teacher assistants or aides, and tutors to join the Makati Mobile
Miscellaneous

P147.7M na kontrabando, nasakote sa Port of Cebu

Vic Reyes
SA tingin natin ay mahaharap ang gobyerno sa malaking hamon kapag nandiyan na ang bakuna laban sa COVID-19. Ang hamon
Lloyd Austin
Army General Lloyd Austin III, commander of the US Central Command, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC. US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to head his Defence Department, US media reported on December 7, 2020. Lloyd Austin, who led US troops into Baghdad in 2003 and rose to head the US Central Command, has been chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to be the first African-American secretary of defense. Brendan Smialowski / AFP
World

Retired general picked as first Black Pentagon chief

People's Journal
WILMINGTON, United States, Dec 9, 2020 (AFP) - US President-elect Joe Biden named retired army general Lloyd Austin on Tuesday