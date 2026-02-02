Home>News>Undeclared mobile phones worth P1.6-M seized by BOC-Port of Cebu
News

Undeclared mobile phones worth P1.6-M seized by BOC-Port of Cebu

Itchie G. Cabayan1
Undeclared mobile phones
The undeclared mobile phones seized by the BOC in Cebu. (JERRY S. TAN)

A total of 12 packages containing 247 units of branded mobile phones originating from China and with an estimated value of ₱1,679,617 were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Port of Cebu, through the Subport of Mactan.

Declared as personal effects, the shipment was recommended for physical examination after questionable x-ray images were detected.

The physical examination, conducted in the presence of representatives from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, X-ray Inspection Project, revealed undeclared commercial quantities of mobile phones inconsistent with the declaration of the packages.

District Collector Alexandra Yap-Lumontad promptly issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) against the shipment for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863) and stressed that the action reflects Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno’s directive to aggressively curb misdeclaration, misclassification and undervaluation.

Subport of Mactan Port Collector Gerardo Campo added that the discovery of the smuggling modus was attributed to the strong coordination among the various offices of the Port under the able guidance and continuous instruction from the District Office.

“This case highlights how the application of new inspection protocols introduced by the District Collector has allowed us to detect irregularities at any point in the process. When declarations do not match with the documents presented for inspection, appropriate enforcement action follows,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Nepomuceno commended the Port of Cebu for uncovering the misdeclared shipment, underscoring that vigilant inspections and technology-driven enforcement are essential to strengthening border protection in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive.

He added: “Their vigilance and teamwork made this success possible, and it’s a reminder of what we can accomplish when we all do our part.”

