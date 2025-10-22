‘Underrated’ Hamza Kooheji Eyes Golden Destiny In BRAVE 100 Headliner

277 SHARES Share Tweet

For nearly a decade, Hamza Kooheji has carried the flag of Bahrain inside the BRAVE Combat Federation cage, serving as both pioneer and pride of a nation.

Now, at long last, the man hailed as “The Face of Bahraini MMA” stands on the brink of history.

On Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, the 32-year-old will step into the spotlight once more — this time to challenge Serbia’s Borislav Nikolić for the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship in the main event of BRAVE 100.

It is more than just another World Title bout. For Kooheji, it represents years of perseverance, growth, and an unwavering dream to bring home gold in front of his people.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I dream about it every night,” Kooheji declared. “I’m named after one of the greatest warriors in history, and Hamza means lions. I’m the best 61-kilogram fighter. Anywhere I can go and fight with any fighter at 61 kilograms.”

Since debuting at BRAVE CF’s inaugural event in 2016, Kooheji has been a cornerstone of the promotion’s evolution.

With 11 appearances and nine hard-earned victories, he embodies the spirit and identity of the organization.

But despite his success, Kooheji has often flown under the radar — a notion that BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid passionately disputes.

“He is the most underrated fighter that I’ve ever dealt with,” Shahid said in a recent podcast. “My knowledge, as much as I know, I have not seen a fighter more underrated than Hamza Kooheji.”

“Hamza had to learn, no background of amateur fights. He’s not coming from a jiu-jitsu background, not from the kickboxing background, Muay Thai background. Nothing.”

Kooheji’s journey to the top has been anything but conventional. Without the pedigree of formal martial arts training, he built his arsenal from scratch, relying on grit, intelligence, and an unbreakable will.

That relentless determination has earned him the respect of peers and fans alike.

This will be Kooheji’s second shot at World Championship glory, after coming agonizingly close in 2022.

Now, with a roaring Bahraini crowd ready to lift him, he sees destiny aligning.

“Nobody knows the part he played and how important part that is,” Shahid emphasized. “This has to be the time everybody needs to know who Hamza Kooheji is, as the fighter that had the biggest impact on the region.”

Indeed, BRAVE 100 feels poetic — a milestone event for the company and a potential crowning moment for one of its original warriors.

Kooheji has been many things over the years: a trailblazer, a symbol of national pride, a humble competitor.

But on November 7, he hopes to add one more title to that legacy — a World Champion.

If that dream becomes reality, it won’t just be Kooheji’s triumph. It will be a victory for Bahrain and for every athlete who ever dared to chase greatness against the odds.

