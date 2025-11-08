Uniform Guidelines for Work and Court Operations Suspension in Trial Courts approved by SC

388 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Uniform Guidelines on the Suspension of Work and Court Operations in the Trial Courts (Guidelines) has been approved by the Supreme Court (SC) En Banc.

Contained in Resolution dated October 28, 2025, the Guidelines set clear procedures for suspending work and trial court operations during typhoons and other natural calamities, transport strikes, interruption of utility services, holidays and similar situations. This is aligned with the SC’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), which promotes efficiency through decentralized court administration.

While the Chief Justice retains the authority to suspend work and court operations, the Guidelines allow limited delegation to the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA), including the Office of the Regional Court Manager (ORCM) for their respective areas, and Executive Judges for their stations.

The Guidelines ensure uniform and consistent procedures across all trial courts. Following are the key provisions: Typhoons and other natural calamities For typhoons or heavy rainfall, the ORCM may suspend work and court operations for up to three consecutive days, based on national and local advisories, weather forecasts, rainfall and typhoon warnings and the area’s vulnerability to flooding or landslides.

In sudden calamities, such as earthquakes, fires, landslides or volcanic eruptions, the Executive Judge may declare suspension for a period not exceeding one day and must submit a report to the ORCM within one day.

The report must state the basis for the suspension, the condition of court personnel and facilities, and whether an extension is needed.

The ORCM may extend the suspension for up to two more consecutive days as necessary. Any suspension beyond three consecutive days requires clearance from the Court Administrator.

For transport strikes and other large rallies, the Executive Judge must notify the ORCM within one day of receiving information. The ORCM may suspend work and court operations in the affected trial courts for up to three consecutive days, considering relevant factors such as national and local government advisories, the scale and location of the event and its impact on court personnel.

For sudden, unannounced strikes or rallies, the Executive Judge may suspend work on the same day. They must then submit a report to the ORCM detailing the basis for the suspension and recommending any needed extension.

The ORCM may extend the suspension for up to two more consecutive days. Any suspension beyond three consecutive days requires clearance from the Court Administrator.

For sudden and unannounced electricity interruptions, the Executive Judge may suspend work if: (1) the electricity provider or local government advises that power will not be restored within two hours, or (2) no advisory is issued but power remains out for at least two hours.

The Executive Judge must report to the ORCM—either through email, SMS, or any instant messaging application—the factual basis for the suspension and whether an extension is needed. The ORCM may extend the suspension for up to two more consecutive days, if needed.

If the power interruption is announced in advance, the ORCM may suspend work upon the Executive Judge’s recommendation.

Any suspension beyond three consecutive days requires prior clearance from the Court Administrator.

For prolonged disruption of any utility service, the ORCM must submit a report and recommendations to the Court Administrator.

For permanent local non-working holidays, which are declared by law to be observed annually within a locality, the ORCM will announce the suspension at least one week before the holiday. For temporary local non-working holidays, i.e., those declared by the President for observance only within the year, the Executive Judge must inform the ORCM within one day of the Office of the President’s declaration.

The ORCM will issue the suspension order within one day of being notified. For local celebrations, such as town fiestas and charter days, the Executive Judge must notify the ORCM within one day of the LGU declaration. The ORCM will declare the suspension within one day and if the suspension will exceed three days, prior clearance from the Court Administrator is needed.

In the case of legal Muslim holidays, the ORCM may suspend work and court operations and/or excuse Muslim judges and court personnel from reporting to work, in line with A.M. No. 25-03-04-SC (Re: Muslim Religious Observances), which provides flexible working hours for Muslim judges and court personnel during Ramadan.

For all other instances requiring suspension of work and trial court operations, the ORCM or the Executive Judge may declare suspension, subject to the Court Administrator’s review.

Under the Guidelines, any work suspension declared by the ORCMs or Executive Judges shall be reviewed by the Court Administrator, who may reverse the suspension. Executive Judges must ensure a skeleton workforce remains on duty to handle urgent matters such as bail applications, release orders, writs of habeas corpus and similar urgent reliefs and to keep official hotlines operational.

The Guidelines also require prompt notification to parties, law enforcement agencies, and the public. Immediately after declaring suspension, the Executive Judge or ORCM must inform the SC Communications Office through its official email [email protected].

The Guidelines emphasize that work suspensions must be done judiciously and abuse of authority may lead to administrative action.