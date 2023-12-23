Unity acquires 329 towers from Smart-PLDT & Globe; Enters 2024 with 1,100 Sites

360 SHARES Share Tweet

December 22, 2023, MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Unity Digital Infrastructure Inc. (“Unity”) enters 2024 with approximately 1,100 tower sites after recently closing 250 and 79 towers sites from Smart Communications, Inc. (“Smart-PLDT”) and Globe Telecom, Inc. (“Globe”), respectively.

Smart-PLDT has transferred 75% of the 650 sale and leaseback tower sites to Unity since getting Philippine Competition Commission clearance in April 2023. The remainder of the portfolio is expected to be transferred in early 2024, paving the way for the delivery and execution of the committed build-to-suit (“BTS”) site orders.

“After having completed the transfer of more than 90% of the acquired towers of Edgepoint and Edotco this year, we are pleased to have likewise transferred 75% of the acquired towers of Unity in a short period of time. We aim to transfer the balance by early 2024 and continuously work with our partner TowerCos to strengthen connectivity nationwide,” said Marilyn A. Victorio-Aquino, PLDT’s Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

With a pipeline of around 700 committed BTS site orders to add to its current base of 350, Unity aims to double its scale and solidify its foundation with a healthy mix of both built and acquired sites.

“The past 2 years have been about navigating the onset of a new TowerCo industry while trying to scale the business in an optimal manner. Going forward, we are focused on driving colocation across our towers to help in further improving digital connectivity across the Philippines,” said Cheryl B. Venturina, Unity’s Chief Finance Officer.

Unity Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a joint venture telecommunications infrastructure platform by Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, and Partners Group.