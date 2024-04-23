776 SHARES Share Tweet

QUEZON CITY – The University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC) announced its comeback to the global stage with its upcoming 25th international tour entitled, MusiKADASIG: An International Goodwill and Cultural Concert.

UPCC is set to visit and perform at concerts in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the Czech Republic during the tour, including the Musica Orbis, a renowned choral festival and competition in Prague. Philippine ambassador to The Hague, Eduardo J. Malaya, has specifically invited the choir to sing for diplomats and Filipino communities in the Netherlands. The choir will also be the first Filipino choir to join the Musica Orbis Prague Festival.

Inspired by passion and zeal, which guided UPCC in building its 62 years of musical legacy, MusiKADASIG is another testament to the group’s commitment to choral artistry and to Filipino culture.

In the past years, UPCC has led the country to great feats abroad and garnered awards. The choir achieved the Gold Prize in the International Choral Competition in Germany in 2003. They also won First Prize at the Montreux Choral Festival in Switzerland in 2008 and at the Festival Internacional de Cantonigros in Spain in 2012. In 2015, they won the Grand Prix at the 6th International Krakow Choir Festival in Poland.

With its current tour preparations, the choir achieved successful productions, including the Tara Na, Sumama Na concert in December 2023 and the Sama-sama Together Again alumni concert in February 2024 at the University of the Philippines Diliman–both of which attended by hundreds of their supporters.

“Nurtured by the unity of intention and oneness of motive to inspire and express, UPCC asks for your support in bringing the message of hope in song and choreography, planting cultural seeds and friendships across the globe,” said Prof. Janet Sabas-Aracama, UPCC conductor and artistic director.

The group encourages choral enthusiasts to send their support for the tour. UPCC will be having its send-off concert on May 19, 6:00 PM, at St. Theresa’s College of Quezon City (STCQC), with participation from singer-actress and UPCC alumna Nanette Inventor, and STCQC alumnae choir Himig Undaya.

For concert tickets, kindly message UPCC at 09171354119. For inquiries and donations, please message at 09175284455 or [email protected].

About UPCC

The University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC), also known as Korus, is an official performing group of the University of the Philippines Diliman. Based in the UP College of Music, Korus has become a veritable icon of performing arts, mastering versatility in Classical, Folk, Pop, Contemporary, and Broadway music genres with their signature vibrant ChoreoCapella or choreographed a capella.

Since its inception in 1962, the group has evolved from a university student chorale into an internationally acclaimed performing group. Led by Conductor and Artistic Director Professor Janet Sabas-Aracama, Korus has received awards and recognitions both locally and globally.

For media inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

The Tour Concept

MusiKA or Music is a venue of expression from deep within that excites but also calms the heart. And that is the music of the University of the Philippines Concert Chorus.

UPCC has been known as the pioneer of choreographed choral performances in the Philippines. Korus performs with the choral art formed by its Artistic Director inspired by musical theater staging in concert style branded “CHOReoCapella”, (CHORus CHOReographed A CAPELLA).

KADASIG is music with ardor, ebullience, enthusiasm, inspiration, morale, spunk and zeal.

Coined as “MusiKADASIG”, nurtured by the unity of intention, oneness of motive to inspire and express, the U.P. Concert Chorus would like to bring the message of hope in song and choreography.

The Korus continues to plant cultural seeds and friendships across the globe, not just to the international scene but cultural goodwill concerts to OFWs and Filipino communities abroad. After a long hiatus from performing “live”, the U.P. Concert Chorus returns to enchant audiences once again in this International Goodwill and Cultural Concert tour.