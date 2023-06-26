Unlucky Indian nicknamed ‘Lucky’ nabbed by BI

194 SHARES Share Tweet

An Indian national known as ‘Lucky’ in Binondo, will probably have to change his alias.

This, after the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested him for being an undesirable alien, even as he will face deportation and will likewise be included in the BI’s blacklist, perpetually barring him from reentering the country.

The Indian national, who was identified as Kirandeep, 34 years old, was arrested along 344 Barraca St., Binondo, Manila City last June 20. He was the subject of a Warrant of Deportation issued by the BI Board of Commissioners in 2017 after being tagged as an undesirable alien.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Kirandeep misrepresented himself upon entry, claiming to undergo pilot training in a local aviation school but upon verification, the aviation school he claimed to train in is non-existent and he did not enroll in any other CAAP-approved pilot schools.

As a consequence of the order, he will be temporarily held at the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig and deported upon completion of requirements, the BI chief said.

Tansingco stated that, “the BI remains committed to upholding immigration laws and maintaining border integrity. This operation demonstrates the dedication and professionalism of our intelligence operatives.”