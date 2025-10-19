Home>News>Metro>Unruly residents attack two fire volunteers who were responding to fire in Manila
Metro

Unruly residents attack two fire volunteers who were responding to fire in Manila

Itchie G. Cabayan3
BFP Logo

Residents of Barangay 650 in Port Area, Manila beat up two fire volunteers who were merely responding to a fire incident in their area, upon learning that the victims’ firetruck ran out of water.

It was learned that the victims, who are members of the Baseco Fire Volunteer group, were waiting for water supply when some residents approached them.

The residents reportedly got upset upon learning that the firetruck had run out of water and vented their ire on the two hapless volunteers whom they mauled.

The two victims were saved by cooler heads who also happened to be residents in the same area.

According to a report from the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the said fire that took place on Friday began at 1:26 p.m. and reached second alarm before it was finally declared ‘fire out’ at 2:22 p.m.

Fortunately, no one else was reported injured or killed in the fire. Its cause and estimated damage to property remain unknown.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

