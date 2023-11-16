UP geologists sweep 2023 PRC Licensure Exam

194 SHARES Share Tweet

All ten topnotchers of the Philippine Regulation Commission’s (PRC’s) recently-conducted annual Geologists Licensure Exam are from the UP Diliman College of Science National Institute of Geological Sciences (UPD-CS NIGS).

Jerome Garcia Formaran aced the exam with a score of 84.70%, followed by Paulo Lim Realengo and Twinkle Caubalejo Kang at 83.80% and 82.00%, respectively. The rest of the top performers in the fourth to tenth spots were Gerard Vann Vincent Tacuyan Gomez (82.80%); Venus Aquino Tagle (82.70%); Aris Paolo Afable Castro (82.50%); Paul Joshua Paclibar Villora (82.40%); Sophia Therese Leonida Pamati-an (82.20%); Rio Angela Funakoshi Castro (81.80%); and Rose Valerie Aranda Pimentel (81.60%).

UPD-CS NIGS was also the overall top-performing school, with 48 of 52 examinees having passed the licensure exam—a passing rate of 92.31% for the Institute. In comparison, the total passing rate for all 351 examinees from across the country was 47.01%.

The PRC Geologists Licensure Exam was computer-based, and held online from November 13 to 15, 2023.

Pursuant to Republic Act 10166, also known as the Geology Profession Act of 2012, the PRC Geology Licensure is a requirement for any individual who wants to practice geology as a profession in the Philippines.

For interview requests and other concerns, please contact [email protected].