UPMV K9, Vanguard Makati push better health for people and pets

Hundreds of pet owners were able to avail of free medical checkups for themselves and free anti-rabies vaccinations for their pets at the recently-concluded Luntian at Pula held at the UP Diliman DMST Complex last June 29.

While the event was highlighted by the spectacle of hundreds of dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes lined up for vaccination, the organizers were keen to help event goers stay mindful of their health as well. Apart from the UPMV K9 Corps’ anti-rabies drive, Luntian at Pula also hosted a full complement of services for the public, including free food, health checkups, reading glasses, circumcisions, and even a free legal clinic for legal consultations. For those in a giving mood, there was also a blood donation drive and a garage sale for charity.

“Through events like this, we hope to remind pet owners that their own health is just as important as their pets’, and that taking care of ourselves is one of the best things we can do for our loved ones,” said UPMV K9 Corps president Elah Tendero. “The UPMV K9 Corps is deeply indebted to the UP Vanguard community for the opportunity to join forces in this advocacy.”

Luntian at Pula was made possible by the UP Cadet Alumni Organization, UP Corps of Sponsors, UPMV K9 Corps, Serving Hearts, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, UERM Beta Sigma, UP Vanguard Gun Club, RiteMed, and JoeMag’s. The highly successful vaccination drive was made possible through UPMV K9’s veterinary partners, the Philippine Coast Guard Veterinary Service; Dra. May Rulibeth Legayo-Javier; the 105th Squadron 4th Division CGAD NCR; the Veterinary Student Achievers Society; and the Veterinary Education and Training Society.

Established in 2017, the UP-MMDA-Vanguard K9 Corps (UPMV K9 Corps) is a non-profit partnership between the University of the Philippines, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and the UP Vanguard Inc. To date, there are already close to a hundred volunteers and K9s in the program, with Batch 11 already in training.

To learn more about free dog training and/or to explore potential partnerships with the UPMV K9 Corps, follow and message https://fb.com/upmmdavanguardk9 or email [email protected].