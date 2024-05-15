Urgent From PETA: El Niño Survival Tips for Animals

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila – As temperatures soar, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering life-saving tips on caring for animals. Please share this vital information.

Keep dogs inside: unlike humans, dogs can sweat only through their footpads, and they cool themselves by panting. Soaring temperatures can cause heat stress and physical injuries – including brain damage – and can result in death.

Avoid leaving animals in parked cars: never leave a dog or cat inside a parked car in warm weather, even for short periods and even if the windows are slightly open. Even on a mild 21-degree day, the temperature inside a car can climb rapidly, reaching a dangerous 37 degrees. On a 32-degree day, interior car temperatures can reach 42 degrees. Animals trapped inside a car can succumb to heatstroke within minutes – even if the car isn't parked in direct sunlight.

Keep water outdoors: place pots filled with clean water outside your home or at places where there are homeless animals. If there are chained or caged dogs in your neighborhood, provide them with water or remind their owners to do so.

Provide birds with water too: place bowls on windowsills, balconies, and terraces and in gardens. Change the water regularly.

Stay alert and save a life: keep an eye on all animals you see outdoors. Make sure they have adequate water and shelter. If you find an animal in distress, contact an animal welfare organization right away and give the animal water for immediate relief. Do not leave the animal's side before help arrives. You can reach PETA on their emergency hotline at 0999-888-7382.

“Amid rising temperatures, it’s crucial to help animals avoid heatstroke and dehydration,” says PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker. “But by taking simple compassionate actions, we can help our animal friends beat the heat”

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” – encourages those with the time, patience, love, and resources for an animal companion to adopt one from the streets or an animal shelter. For more information about PETA, please visit PETAAsia.com or follow the group on X, Facebook, or Instagram.