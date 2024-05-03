US fugitive arrested in Manila to be deported by BI

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AN American national wanted by federal authorities in Texas for a criminal offense was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and is now up for deportation.

The fugitive was identified by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco as Myklr Aphrodite, 43. He was arrested on Thursday along Roxas Blvd, Ermita, Manila by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU). headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Tansingco said Aphrodite was arrested on the strength of a mission that he issued at the request of the US embassy in Manila which sought the BI’s help in locating and arresting the fugitive.

The American is now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

As in the case of all other foreign fugitives arrested by the BI, Aphrodite will be included in the BI blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines, the BI chief said.

It was learned from Sy that according to US authorities, Aphrodite is subject of an outstanding arrest warrant issued by a US district court in Mclennan county, Texas in December last year.

He was reportedly charged before the said court with unlawful use of criminal instruments in violation of the Texas penal code.

Under the said penal code, the crime charged against Aphrodite is committed when a person possesses a criminal instrument or mechanical security device with the intent to use the said instrument or device in committing a criminal offense.