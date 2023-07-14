USARPAC Commander strengthens bilateral ties during visit to NOLCOM

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The US Army Pacific (USARPAC) 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1MDTF) Commander, BGEN BERNARD J HARRINGTON US Army, visited Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) on July 13, 2023, in connection with the ongoing Marine Aviation Security Activity (MASA) 2023.

BGEN HARRINGTON was welcomed by the NOLCOM Commander and the Command Staff.

Their discussions revolved around reinforcing bilateral military collaboration, enhancing regional security measures, and pursuing common objectives in the Asia-Pacific region.

“MASA 2023 serves as a tangible example of the commitment shared by the United States and the Republic of the Philippines to maintain peace and stability in the region. Through this joint training exercise, U.S. and Philippine forces have an invaluable opportunity to train together, exchange expertise, and enhance their capacities in air and maritime security”, NOLCOM Commander said.

The visit of BGEN HARRINGTON demonstrates the significant and sustained goodwill relationship between the US and PH armed forces.

Meanwhile, NOLCOM shall continue its efforts in enhancing their capabilities through joint training in order to efficiently optimize their operations as the protectors of the people.