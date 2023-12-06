UST tops bar exam

111 SHARES Share Tweet

A LAW student from University of Santo Tomas (UST) topped the 2023 Bar examination held in September.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Hernando,2023 Bar examination chairman, said the topnotcher is Ephraim Porciuncula Bie of UST after getting a grade of 89.2625 %.

He was followed by Mark Josel Padua Vivit of Ateneo de Manila University, who got 89.1250 %.

Frances Camille Altonaga Francisco of San Beda University was third with 88.9125% followed by Nathaniel Niño Alipion Tang of Aquinas-UST-Legazpi 88.6500%; David Joseph Austria Flores of De La Salle University ; Ralph Vincent Salvador Samaniego of University of the Philippines, 8 88.4750 percent; Brian Gerard Tapnio Antonio, 88.3125 percent; Pio Vincent Roura Buencamino of UST and Paolo Batolan of University of San Jose Recoletos who tied in the eighth place with 88.25 percent; Grace Abigail Morales Bautista of Angeles University Foundation School of Law ,88.0625 percent and Zes Trina Bañares Non of Aquinas-UST-Legazpi, who placed 10th with a grade of 88..0125%.

There were 3,812 examinees, or 36.77 percent of the total 10,387 examinees who passed the 2023 Digitized and Localized Bar examinations.