Vaccination at the Parks: Valenzuela Provides Free Anti-Pneumonia Shots for Senior Citizens

Safeguarding the health of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano Senior Citizens, the City Government of Valenzuela through its City Health Office announced the continuation of the Anti-Pneumonia vaccine roll-out, May 27.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s data in 2023, Pneumonia remains one of the leading causes of illness and mortality among the elderly population. Through the VCVaxPlus’ Project, “Vaccination at the Parks”, the program aims to improve accessibility and give free vaccines to protect the health of senior citizens, who are the most vulnerable to respiratory diseases.

Vaccines will be administered at public parks and recreational areas of the city. To acquire their vaccine shots, senior citizens ages 60 and above may visit the Free Pneumococcal Vaccination Sites from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM:

June 3 – 7 at People’s Park

June 10 – 11 and June 13 – 14 at Family Park

June 17 – 21 at Polo Park

June 24 – 28 at People’s Park

Vaccine recipients must bring their Valenzuela City Office of the Citizens Affair (OSCA) identification card, medical clearance (for those with comorbidities), and pneumonia vaccine card (if any).

Only senior citizens who will be allowed to receive the vaccine shots are those who are asymptomatic (no cough, colds, fever, sore throat, or other flu symptoms), not currently taking antibacterials or steroids, not vaccinated with other vaccines within the last 14 days or 2 weeks and have not received Pneumococcal vaccine within the last 5 years.

Also be reminded that a first-come, first-served policy will be implemented due to the limited supply of the vaccine.

For clarifications and inquiries regarding the vaccine administration, email: [email protected] or call the CESU Hotlibe at 137-160.

This vaccination drive attests to the City’s commitment to providing inclusive, quality healthcare for every member of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano, and their welfare is the priority of the City Government.