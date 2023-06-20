Valenzuela City Breaks Ground for NLEX Paw Park and Skate Park

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Moving toward a more progressive and liveable city by reclaiming more public spaces, the City of Valenzuela held the groundbreaking ceremony for two recreational parks namely PAW Park and SKATE Park, situated under the highways of North-Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link, Barangay Karuhatan, June 20, 2023.

The City Government of Valenzuela, under the leadership of Mayor WES Gatchalian, formally breaks ground on the upcoming infrastructure projects of #ProyektongKakaiba, which are two public recreational parks dubbed Paw Park and Skate Park. These two open spaces are dedicated to the Pamilyang Valenzuelano by providing them with a place where they can conduct their activities and spend their leisure time.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Mayor WES Gatchalian, alongside the city, NLEX Corporation, and PAWS officials. Formally opening the program, Punong Barangay Martell Soledad of Barangay Karuhatan stated in his welcome remarks how they were fortunate that there are now several parks situated in the barangay. Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja emphasized the importance of developing these parks to support Valenzuelanos in their activities.

In his message, Mayor WES Gatchalian expressed the significance of maximizing the empty spaces for establishing recreational parks. “Ito po ay center for congregation; the center of a community. May matanda, may bata, may pamilya man o wala, studyanteng nagpa-practice, pet-lovers, church groups kung saan nagba-Bible study sila; all different sorts. Nakita po namin na kapag bumuo ka ng isang park, ito po ay nagiging sentro ng sama-sama.”

[It is a center for congregation; the center of a community. There are elders, children, people who may or may not have families, students practicing, pet lovers, and church groups who conduct their Bible studies; all different sorts. We have observed that when you build a park, it becomes the center of a congregation.]

Paw Park is a recreational area designated for pets and pet owners as a way of encouraging spending quality time for every Pamilyang Valenzuelano. With some sites in the city restricting visitors from bringing along their domestic animals, the park is specifically established as a playground and resting area for pets and their owners without having to worry about the places they could stay. The Paw Park spans a total floor area of 533.30 square meters which houses amenities that every Pamilyang Valenzuelano can freely use, including a Paw Activity Area, Paw Picnic Area, Sitting Area, Concrete Walkway, and a Bike Parking Area. A total of PhP 8,000,000 of the project cost was allotted for the completion of the park.

On the other hand, Skate Park is also one of the upcoming parks constructed under NLEX Harbor Link. The public skate park contains specially-curated facilities dedicated to skateboard enthusiasts to use in their practice and leisure time. Amenities present in the park are as follows: Quarter Pipe Ramps, Stair Sets, Skate Bowl, Fun Boxes, Handrails, Flat Rails, Grind Boxes, Hubbas, Sitting Benches, and Bike Racks. The floor area stretched to a total of 2,028 square meters, from a lot area of 3,969 square meters.

Also present in the ceremony were city councilors, Councilors Louie Nolasco, Chiqui Carreon, Gerald Galang, Niña Lopez, Ghogo Deato-Lee, Liga ng mga Barangay President Councilo Jonjon Bartolome, SK Federation President Councilor Goyong Serrano, and President and General Manager of NLEX Corporation J. Luigi Bautista and officials, Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) officials, and the association of SKATE Pilipinas.