Valenzuela City Breaks New Grounds for Aquatic Center and Columbarium

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Creating more accessible and purposeful spaces for the welfare of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano, the City of Valenzuela, under the leadership of Mayor WES Gatchalian, held two consecutive groundbreaking ceremonies for upcoming projects namely the WES Arena Aquatic Center and the Valenzuela Family Garden of Life Columbarium with Crematorium at Barangay Punturin, last June 30, 2023.

One of the proposed #ProyektongKakaiba projects down the pipeline, the WES Arena Aquatic Center is an extended sports facility adjacent to WES Arena which contains the biggest Olympic-sized swimming pool in the city along with other amenities. The groundbreaking of this project provides an excellent opportunity for Valenzuelano athletes in the field of competitive swimming to train and participate in competitions in this sport-specific area.

The WES Arena Aquatic Center is a single-storey building that features the following state-of-the-art amenities: a 4-lane Olympic-sized Swimming Pool, Swimmers Lounge, Shower Room, Locker Room, Generator Room, and Pump Room. The lot area allocated for the project spans roughly 2,707 square meters and with a floor area of 1,190 square meters, approximately. A total project cost of PhP 60,000,000 was allocated for the completion of the center.

Consequently, the Valenzuela Family Garden of Life Columbarium with Crematorium also broke ground on the same day. This establishment serves as an affordable burial place in remembrance of the departed loved ones of every Pamilyang Valenzuelano. Other modern facilities for the comfort and convenience of the #PamilyangValenzuelano are present in the crematorium.

This 5-storey circular columbarium is the first of its kind in the city, garnering a total lot area of 6,021 square meters which comprises the main facilities such as Viewing Chapels, approximately 18,000 Vaults, a Private Family Viewing Area, an Amphitheater, and an expansive garden. An estimated PhP 198,644,000 is the total project cost allotted for the columbarium. A portion of the land in both projects was donated by Lamco Paper Products Inc.

Joining Mayor WES Gatchalian in the capsule-laying and groundbreaking ceremony were Liga ng mga Barangay President Councilor Jonjon Bartolome, SK Federation President Councilor Goyong Serrano, Barangay Council of Punturin, SK Federation officials of Barangay Punturin, Punong Barangays, representatives from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), City Health Office Head Dr. Marthony Basco, Sports Development Office Head Councilor Gerry Esplana, and a company representative of Lamco Paper Products Inc.

With its commitment to serving the needs of the Pamilyang Valenzuelanos, the City Government actively proposes projects, reclaims, and makes meaningful use of the available landscapes – working toward a liveable and progressive city.