Valenzuela City Distributes Balik Eskwela Kits to 79,451 Public School Students

Some back-to-school excitement with full-packed school kits!

The City Government of Valenzuela has started distributing free backpacks with school supplies to some 79,451 kindergarten, elementary students, as well as Special Education (SPED) students on August 7.

In preparation for the School Year (S.Y.) 2023-2024 which will commence on August 29, school kits are boarded to all public schools in the city, where parents or guardians can claim the school kits from their designated classrooms.

With a total project cost of PhP 67,590,967.18, each school kit is composed of a backpack, eight pieces of notebooks, Math and English textbooks, ruler, intermediate pad, a pencil case with crayons, pencils, pens, eraser, and sharpener inside. A new set of tumbler and lunch box completes the free school kit.

For the first day of distribution, 7,602 beneficiaries from eight (8) public schools from District 1 received their school kits. These schools were Wawang Pulo E.S, Arcadio F. Deato E.S., Isla E.S., Coloong E.S., Andres Fernando E.S., P.R. San Diego E.S., PIO Valenzuela E.S., and Dalandanan E.S. The 8-day distribution will last until the third week of August 2023, before the start of classes.

In his Facebook post, Mayor WES Gatchalian, together with Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, expressed their anticipation for the opening of classes, and talked about how the City Government prepared the new school supplies, “Kami po ni Vice Mayor Lorie ay excited na ihandog ang ating bagong school kit na ipamamahagi natin from Kinder to Grade 6… Ito po ay isang proyektong taon-taon namang ginagawa bilang suporta sa ating Pamilyang Valenzuelano. Naiintindihan namin ni Vice Mayor Lorie ang bigat ng gastusin tuwing pasukan, ang ating mga magulang ay nangangamba dahil marami tayong mga expenses paukol sa pag-aaral. Kaya kahit papaano po, ang lokal na pamahalaan ay sinisikap na pagaanin ang gastusin, at higit sa lahat, pagandahin na rin po ang ating kagamitan para maengganyong mag-aral ng mabuti ang ating mga estudyante.” [Along with Vice Mayor Lorie, we are very excited to bring these new school kits to Kinder and Grade 6 learners… We do this project every year to support our Pamilyang Valenzuelano. We understand the financial pressure of the parents during the back-to-school season. That’s why the local government pursues to help you lessen your expenses, and also, to add excitement for the students, to inspire them to learn with these new school kits.]

The school kits distribution in Valenzuela City started in 2014, recording a total of 832,394 kits distributed since it launched.

The Local Government of Valenzuela continues to improve the City’s inclusive public education by consistently providing holistic, comprehensive, and student-centric approach to uplift the quality of education of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano through its award-winning Education 360 Degrees Investment Program.