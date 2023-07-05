Valenzuela City Distributes Educational Assistance to 10,621 Graduating Students

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian, along with Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja and the City Council, started the educational assistance payout to graduating grade six students in respective public elementary schools on July 3.

Some 10,621 public school grade six students are entitled to receive cash incentives which can help their financial needs as they transition to high school. This distribution is in accordance to Ordinance No. 551, Series of 2019, which states “a financial grant in the amount of One Thousand Five Hundred Pesos (PhP 1,500) is hereby given to every student in all public schools in Valenzuela City who completed the elementary level”.

The local government allotted assistance worth PhP 1,500 for every graduating non-honors student. On the other hand, students graduating with honors received assistance worth PhP 3,000 for Top 1, PhP 2,500 for Top 2, and PhP 2,000 for Top 3, 4, & 5.

Mayor WES Gatchalian valued the students’ everyday endeavors, “Sa mga mag-aaral, naiintindihan ko po ang inyong sakripisyo sa pag-aaral, sa pagpupuyat, sa paggising ng maaga… Kaya po karapat-dapat lang na maibigay ito, hindi naman kalakihan pero ito po ay munting paraan naming upang makapagbigay ng konting tulong…” [To the students, I know your sacrifices in school, your late nights, your early mornings… That’s why you deserve this cash gift, it’s not big but it’s our little way to help you.]

While Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja honored the teachers and schools, she also hoped that the students and their parents will utilize the cash gift accordingly, “Maraming salamat sa ating mga guro na nagsumikap magturo at naging pangalawang magulang ng ating mga anak, sa ating mga paaralan din… Syempre, sa ating mga magsisitapos, sana makatulong ito pagpasok niyo sa high school… Pambili niyo ng gamit, kasi sa elementary may free tayong school kit, pag dating sa high school, ang free na lang ang iyong notebook…” [Thank you so much to our teachers who worked hard and stood as a second parent of our kids, also to our schools… Of course, to our graduates, I hope this cash gift will help you prepare for high school… You can buy things that you need, because for elementary school, we provide free school kits, then for high school, it’s only the notebooks that are provided free…]

Mayor WES also thanked the enthusiasm of every Pamilyang Valenzuelano, especially the hard work of the parents, for they are the root of the success of the graduating students. “…Ngayong hapon, ‘di ito tungkol sa mga estudyante lamang, importante rin ang mga magulang na nandito po ngayon… Ang kanilang pagmamahal, oras na ibinibigay, sakripisyo para makapagtapos po ang ating mga anak… Dahil sa kanila ay patuloy nating naaabot ang tagumpay at ang atin pong misyon na magkaroon ng de kalidad na edukasyon dito sa ating mahal na lungsod. Mabuhay ang Pamilyang Valenzuelano!” [Today, it’s not entirely about the students, because their parents are equally important… It’s their parents’ love, time, and sacrifices that sends them to school and makes them able to finish it… The reason why we keep achieving our mission as a city, to have a quality education, is because of the parents’ efforts. Long live, Pamilyang Valenzuelano!]

For the first batch of financial assistance distribution, there is a total of 2,002 beneficiaries from five public elementary schools: Roberta De Jesus E.S. (679 beneficiaries); Disiplina Village Bignay E.S. (367); Punturin E.S. (268); AC Faustino E.S. (89); Lawang Bato E.S. (387); and Canumay East E.S. (212).

There will be three (3) more batches of distribution scheduled this week. A total of 1,262 beneficiaries for the second batch which is on July 7. Some 3,720 beneficiaries for the third batch on July 8, while for the last batch on July 9, a total of 3,637 beneficiaries are set to receive the educational assistance from the city government.

Also present during the cash gift distribution for the first batch were Chief of Staff on Social Welfare Operations Ms. Dorothy Go-Evangelista, City Councilors Ramon Encarnacion, Ricar Enriquez, Marlon Alejandrino, SK Federation President Goyong Serrano, and Liga ng mga Barangay President Jon-jon Bartolome.