The Simultaneous Groundbreaking Ceremony and Capsule Laying of the Bagbaguin ES, NHS, MPB: The City Government of Valenzuela simultaneous groundbreaking and capsule laying ceremony of the new Bagbaguin Elementary School, Bagbaguin National Highschool, and Bagbaguin Multi-purpose Building led by the Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian along with Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad Borja, Valenzuela Schools Division Superintendent Mr. Alejandro G. Ibañez, Barangay Captain Abegail Dela Cuesta, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at barangay Bagbaguin, Valenzuela City. Mayor WES Gatchalian said that these developments will allow Valenzuelanos in barangay Bagbaguin to have better access to education and use the Multi-Purpose Building's cutting-edge services and facilities. (Clinton Ramos, Photo/Text)

Pinaunlad na serbisyo at dekalidad na edukasyong hatid ng Proyektong Kakaiba para sa Pamilyang Valenzuelano!

Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian, along with Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bagbaguin Elementary School, National High School, and Multi-purpose Building at P. Jacinto, Barangay Bagbaguin on June 22.

These three projects entirely for education are brought by Mayor WES Gatchalian’s Proyektong Kakaiba. This is the first time that the city has three new construction projects on the same day and place. Hence, Mayor WES is delighted about the successive trailblazing events, “Kahit kulang ang lupain dito sa Valenzuela, hindi iyon rason upang huminto ang ating mga proyekto. Kailangang tuloy-tuloy lang ang pag-iisip natin ng serbisyong kakaiba, proyektong kakaiba na first time mararanasan dito sa Valenzuela.” [Even if we do not have enough lot spaces here in Valenzuela, that is not a reason to stop our plans. We should continue coming up with exemplary and pioneering projects.]

Bagbaguin is one of the barangays in the second district that is increasing in population, hence a need for an additional school would be a great support to the community. Mayor WES Gatchalian also conveyed that when he was in Congress, it was already Bagbaguin’s aspiration to have a school that is nearby to their barangay, “Ngayon, ang kanilang matagal nang pangarap ay mangyayari na. Inihahandog natin sa taumbayan dito sa Bagbaguin ang hindi lamang po Elementary School, hindi lang National High School, kundi isa ring magandang sports center.” [Now, their longtime wish will happen. We present to Barangay Bagbaguin not only an Elementary school and National High School, but also a nice sports center.]

The Elementary School will consist of two Buildings. Building 1 has a total project cost of Php 30,200,000, with a total lot area of 2,453 square meters that will house a 4-storey, and 12-classroom building, while Building 2 is PhP 41,200,000, with a proposed 4-storey, 16-classroom building to a span of 2,453. square meters.

Meanwhile, the National High School has a total project cost of PhP 30,200,000. Its total lot area of 2,164 square meters will house the 4-storey, 12-classroom Building, while for Bagbaguin Multi-purpose Building, a proposed 2-storey Building will stand on the 809 square meters lot, with a project cost of PhP 42,320,139.57.

The Multi-purpose Building will house facilities and amenities such as basketball court with bleachers, 16-slot parking area, 4-slot motorcycle parking area, fire exit stairs, and toilets.

Also present during the groundbreaking activity were Coun. Jon-jon Bartolome, Coun. Niña Lopez, Coun. Mickey Pineda, Coun. Gerald Galang, Coun. Chiqui Carreon, Coun. Louie Nolasco— City Councilors, Punong Barangay Abegail Dela Cuesta, DepED Valenzuela Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Ibañez, DPWH District Engineer Ruel Umali, Andres Mariano Elementary School Principal Dr. Editha Baesa, Bagbaguin National High School Principal Dr. Alejandrea Ylan, and SPTA Federation President Kgwd. Arcel Delesmo.