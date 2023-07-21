Valenzuela City Launches Techno Camp 2023

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian, in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Nullspace Robotics PH, launched the first Valenzuela Techno Camp in the country at Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science (VALMASCI) Atrium, Barangay Malinta on July 19.

A timely and fitting project for a city that strives to be globally competitive and always aims for continuous progress and innovations, the Valenzuela Techno Camp will offer free coding and robotics classes for elementary students. The goal is to empower and prepare the kids for the future, as they will learn how to code, and will further enhance their Information Technology (IT) knowledge and skills at an early age.

Thirty two (32) selected Grade 3 students will participate in the pilot implementation of the robotics and coding classes, sixteen (16) students from Malinta Elementary School and sixteen (16) students from Santiago De Guzman Elementary School.

Nullspace Robotics PH has three (3) Curriculum for the Valenzuela Techno Camp:

Scratch– high-level block based visual programming language and website. Instead of playing games by others, code up your own game. This course promises a fun entryway into the world of programming and game design. Minecraft Education– game-based platform that inspires creative, inclusive learning through play. This program involves more computational thinking skills from the students. Lego Spike Prime (Robotics)– This includes graphical based programming and basic motor movement control. Students will explore building autonomous robots with the various sensors and programming automation.

In his message, Mayor WES excitedly said “Dito sa Valenzuela City, binibigay ng libre itong programa. Sa buong Pilipinas, tayo po ang kauna-unahang napiling lungsod na nagbigay ng free training sa ating mga guro at trainors, para po sila ang tututok sa future techno kids natin.” [Here in Valenzuela City, the program is free. We are the first City here in the Philippines to conduct free training on our teachers, so that they will be the ones who will upskill our future techno kids.] He also pointed out the importance of the program, which boosts the creativity and intelligence of the kids.

Techno Camp Project Coordinator Councilor Cris Feliciano, DICT Director IV Ms. Maria Teresa Garcia, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Ibañez and Nullspace Robotics PH Owner/CEO, Mr. Bennieson Co also expressed their gratitude to the City Government and to Mayor WES for giving every child the opportunity to learn robotics.

Several personnel from both schools were trained by Nullspace Robotics PH to serve as teacher-trainers of the participants. The camp will run for 2 weeks, starting on July 25, 2023, with a daily session of 2 hours.

Joining the event were Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, Nullspace Robotics PH delegates, City Councilors Gerald Galang, Marlon Alejandrino, Niña Lopez, Liga ng mga Barangay Federation President Jonjon Bartolome, SK Federation President Goyong Serrano, teachers, parents, and students.